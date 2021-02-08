Fans disappointed at lack of speculated GTA 6 teaser during The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime show

One of the biggest stories in the gaming community leading up to Super Bowl LV were rumors and speculation regarding GTA 6.

The majority of the speculation stemmed from pop and RnB sensation The Weeknd performing at the halftime show at the mega event.

The enigmatic singer was previously linked with GTA 6 due to a cryptic message popping up in an animated video for his iconic single, "Blinding Lights." In the video, a seemingly random message of "GTA 6 Trailer" popped in for a brief second and was enough to send fans into a complete frenzy.

The GTA 6 message was a little more than merely a nod to fans more than a cryptic message. The text in the video that popped up was later revealed to be a handful of comments from the original "Blinding Lights" video.

Fans unhappy after alleged GTA 6 teaser during halftime show at the Super Bowl doesn't materialize

Super Bowl 2021 takes place tomorrow. The Weeknd will attend. Hopefully GTA 6 will be teased or announced. And Take 2's earnings call returns on Monday. We will get some news. If investors can mention GTA 6! #GTA6 pic.twitter.com/zmN5MSJ2c1 — GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS (@NEWSLEAKSGTAS) February 6, 2021

After a massive 2020 that saw The Weeknd break all records atop The Billboard's Top 100, he was set to perform at the Pepsi Halftime Show at Super Bowl LV.

Leading up to the performance, many in the gaming community felt this presented perhaps the best opportunity for Rockstar Games to unveil GTA 6. It only seemed fitting that The Weeknd, who famously hearkened back to a vintage 80s look for his last album After Hours, would unveil GTA 6, speculated to be set in the late 70s and early 80s.

However, all speculation around the much-anticipated game's teaser seemed to be wishful thinking more than anything else, as the performance concluded with no sign of GTA 6.

Fans were pretty vocal regarding the speculation, and the subsequent fallout of the teaser being a no-show was felt all over Twitter and other social media platforms.

@theweeknd why didn’t you announce gta 6 shit lips #SBLV — Jacob Keene (@ViticsSnipers) February 8, 2021

If GTA 6 is teased at the super bowl, and that’s a huge if, I can see it being teased at the end of a trailer for part 2 of the Cayo Perico Heist with The Weeknd’s music behind it. I mean think about it, part 1 was all about music. — Ninjaoninja2 (@Ninjaoninja2) February 6, 2021

Rockstar is obsessed with The Weeknd. I find it strange he is attending Super Bowl today. He will sing at halftime. Maybe GTA 6's trailer will show. A lot of people will be watching the match. #GTA6 pic.twitter.com/uQA9etdLlH — MOOLAHZ (@ONE__FORTY) February 7, 2021

Wait in the blinding lights music video it said gta 6 trailer so maybe he is going to be the announcer for gta 6??????👀 — Landman20 (follow back) (@Landman20YT) February 7, 2021

lets see if theres any gta 6 announcement this time , ( probably not) — DeltaV20 (@HamidRazaV20) February 7, 2021

I wish they would just get to the point where The Weeknd just teased summit about GTA 6 again which is definately isn't happening tonight. Fuck the Handegg... — CE (@Calvo98_) February 7, 2021

While it seemed like too huge a stretch to begin with in the first place, The Weeknd should ideally be getting no flak from the community. Rockstar has famously always held its cards close to its chest and is probably looking for the most opportune moment to reveal GTA 6.

While Super Bowl is undoubtedly one of the year's biggest events with a million eyeballs fixed on it, it doesn't exactly make for the largest gaming audience. Rockstar is are more likely to announce its titles in more gamer-centric events such as E3 or even PlayStation Experience, given its strong ties with the PlayStation brand.

The Weeknd. GTA 6. Superbowl. — lorné (@L0rneDenny) February 7, 2021

However, the internet is simply designed for great speculation, and this is just another prime example of the fanbase hyping itself up yet again. GTA 6 is likely to be in development currently, and Rockstar will only announce it once it is in a state to be showcased to the fans and the media.