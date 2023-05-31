GTA Advance: 5 things to know about Rockstar's best handheld game

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series is primarily known for its PC and console titles; however, Rockstar Games has also released handheld games. Grand Theft Auto Advance was released on October 26, 2004, for the Game Boy Advance and contained several features that were ahead of its time. Unfortunately, most of the player base has forgotten about its existence over the years.

Advance was also released on the same day as Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, which didn't help much with its popularity. Yet, many aspects of the game can be remembered fondly. Here are five things to know about GTA Advance, Rockstar's best handheld game.

Homage to older games and 4 more things to know about GTA Advance

1) It is a prequel to Grand Theft Auto III

The events of Grand Theft Auto Advance precede Grand Theft Auto III's story. This adds to the lore of Liberty City and tells fans a little more about some of their favorite characters. 8-Ball plays a considerable role in the campaign but gets arrested by the end, leading to his appearance in the first mission in GTA 3 with Claude.

Asuka Kasen is also among the returning characters, and we learn more about her history with the Colombian cartel.

2) Pays homage to older games

Although a major share of the series' popularity came because of the 3D-Universe, older games like Grand Theft Auto and its sequel are also responsible for revolutionizing the gaming industry. These games featured a bird's eye view of the map and included well-known cities like Vice City and Liberty City. The same bird's eye view format returned in GTA Advance.

Its animations, gunplay, and other mechanics are also pretty similar to the older titles. Furthermore, Rockstar Games brought back the soundtrack from Grand Theft Auto and Grand Theft Auto 2 to Advance.

3) The first handheld Grand Theft Auto game

Grand Theft Auto Advance was Rockstar Games' first release on a handheld device. The developers found a way of expanding to portable devices, despite the scope of the games in this series. Given the technological limitations, Advance suffered from poor graphics and outdated gameplay.

While games like GTA Vice City Stories and Liberty City Stories became more popular, Advance laid the foundation. Today, even bigger titles like San Andreas and Vice City are available on Android devices, but what Rockstar achieved back in 2004 is truly commendable.

4) Players can save anywhere

Autosave is a vital feature in almost every game today. However, it was almost unheard of in the early 2000s. Even big games like GTA San Andreas and Vice City require players to travel to certain spots to save the game while playing. However, the luxury of saving progress anywhere on the map was available in Grand Theft Auto Advance.

This feature was enhanced and implemented as Autosave in Rockstar's subsequent releases like Chinatown Wars, Grand Theft Auto IV, and V. Although this is ever-present in modern games, learning about its humble beginnings is quite interesting.

5) Freedom of choice

Over the years, many video games have shifted from a linear form of storytelling, allowing players to choose between two differing outcomes. While it doesn't alter the plot hugely in most cases, it is an interesting element nonetheless. Most players remember having choices in Grand Theft Auto IV and V, but few know about its existence in GTA Advance.

This feature isn't a big part of the game, but it makes for a unique experience for each player. It is also a great way to discover new plot points when replaying GTA Advance.

Poll : Have you every played GTA Advance? Yes No 0 votes