GTA games ranked on how fluid their gameplay is

Every GTA game is unique in its own way.

That doesn't mean they're all as fluid in their gameplay as one would desire. Naturally, this statement implies that the newer games tend to be better than the older ones in this department. It's not always true, but it's a general trend.

This article will only cover how fluid a GTA game feels to play; it doesn't necessarily mean that one is a better game. It's strictly about controls, quality-of-life improvements, and other similar features.

Ranking all GTA titles on the basis of fluidity in gameplay

12) Grand Theft Auto

A gameplay screenshot of GTA 1 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The one that started it all isn't as fluid as players would have hoped. It's a 2D game with middling controls. The objective of this game isn't as straightforward as it is in later titles.

It shares many similarities with the upcoming titles on this list, but it's the first game in the series. Hence, Rockstar Games didn't perfect the controls then.

11) Grand Theft Auto London 1961 & 1969

This game doesn't change too much when it comes to controls (Image via Rockstar Games)

They're technically two different games, but play similarly enough. Like with GTA 1, they're 2D games. The main advantage they have over their predecessor is that players can beat these games faster, and it's in a London setting.

10) Grand Theft Auto 2

It barely improves upon the original game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final game of the 2D Universe runs well, but it's still hard to get into for modern fans of the series. One noticeable limitation is that players need to spend $50K to save, making it more frequent than GTA 1 but far less than later titles.

9) Grand Theft Auto Advance

It's the most pixelated game in the series, which hurts how fluid it can feel at times (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Game Boy Advance is a fun handheld console, but it doesn't make GTA feel as fluid as other mainline titles. On the bright side, players can save anywhere, which is a feature that's absent in most GTA games.

8) Grand Theft Auto III

The transition to 3D was legendary (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 3 revolutionized the series. The transition to 3D was remarkably excellent for the time, but its age is apparent compared to other GTA titles. It lacks many useful features, including basic quality-of-life ones that most modern fans favor.

Also, GTA 3's weak vehicle durability often means that the player has to leave the car and find another. Not to mention, most gangs will shoot at Claude in the later portions of the game, making traversing through Liberty City a nightmare.

Time limits also make several of GTA 3's missions unnecessarily frustrating.

7) Grand Theft Auto Vice City

Vice City is practically an upgrade to GTA 3 in every way related to gameplay (Image via Rockstar Games)

This title makes some noticeable improvements over its predecessor. However, its control scheme is essentially the same as GTA 3. There are still issues that can inconvenience the player, such as instant drowning.

However, vehicles are as durable as modern fans can expect in later games. GTA Vice City also has fewer time limit missions to inconvenience the player.

6) Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories

Liberty City Stories removes some of GTA 3's less desirable traits (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's basically GTA 3, but with far more quality-of-life features and other additions that make it enjoyable to play. However, it also lacks some valuable mechanics from GTA San Andreas, which makes this game feel inferior by comparison.

For example, players can't climb over objects anymore (or swim).

5) Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories

Vice City Stories is to Vice City as Liberty City Stories is to GTA 3 (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Vice City Stories is similar to Liberty City Stories, except with a few touch-ups. The animations are cleaner in cutscenes, which makes missions flow better. Victor Vance also has a few more combat options when it comes to his fists.

4) Grand Theft Auto Chinatown Wars

Chinatown Wars makes some innovative use for the Nintendo DS's design (Image via Rockstar Games)

Out of all of the "2D" games, GTA Chinatown Wars is the most responsive. Even if fans prefer the 3D style, it's hard to deny that this title doesn't run well. The main shortcoming is its camera angle.

Otherwise, it's easy to shoot at enemies and drive around. It's a fast-paced game (compared to the rest of the series), which is a refreshing spin.

3) Grand Theft Auto San Andreas

It's the most popular 3D universe GTA game for a reason (Image via Rockstar Games)

It is not easy to rank GTA San Andreas compared to GTA 4, as both games are exceptionally fluid in terms of gameplay. However, GTA San Andreas still lacks some useful features present in modern games (such as GPS, Taxi Rides, and quickly restarting missions).

That said, GTA San Andreas makes substantial improvements over all its predecessors. The shooting feels better than in previous games. Also, CJ can swim, and having the ability to climb over objects is convenient.

2) Grand Theft Auto 4 and The Episodes from Liberty City

GTA 4 brought the transition of the HD Universe into the series (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are minor gameplay differences between the three games, but the general control scheme is similar. One of the main advantages of GTA 4 is that the overall physics engine has been revamped.

Thus, everything feels more realistic than it did in prior games. One downside is that driving cars can feel sluggish and unresponsive compared to other titles, but it's something GTA 4 fans get accustomed to quickly.

There is a lot to do in GTA 4, and one can't blame its controls for their deaths.

1) Grand Theft Auto 5 & Grand Theft Auto Online

Whether fans like GTA 5 or not, it's hard to deny that the game doesn't respond well to inputs or have several useful gameplay features (Image via Rockstar Games)

The general control layout is the same for both games. They have a similar physics-based engine as GTA 4, except without some of the clunkiness of operating vehicles.

As they're the latest titles in the series, they also tend to have most of the beneficial quality-of-life features that make fans love them. For example, fistfights are much faster in GTA 5 than in GTA 4. Friends also won't annoy the player as often in this game.

Having something like first-person POV is also terrific for immersing oneself in the game (Enhanced Edition only).

Fluidity is an important aspect of gameplay as without it, basic missions and tasks can become increasingly tedious. Having said that, the GTA franchise has gradually delivered superb fluidity in gameplay and mechanics.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

