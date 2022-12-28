GTA Online in 2023: What to expect from Rockstar next year

GTA Online will live to see another year, and there is plenty of content lined up for 2023. There will be some datamine leaks here, so mild spoilers will be included. If one wishes to avoid any spoilers, they're advised to avoid scrolling to the actual leaks.

Apart from that, Rockstar Games will likely follow the usual two major updates per year approach that has been the norm since 2019. Nothing is currently revealed about these major updates, meaning everything listed here comes from the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

What's currently known about GTA Online's 2023 content

WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142 As for New Years,

Gold, Silver, and Rainbow New Years Glasses, Yellow Holly Beer Hat, aaaand... the usual stuff As for New Years,Gold, Silver, and Rainbow New Years Glasses, Yellow Holly Beer Hat, aaaand... the usual stuff https://t.co/cukVyDeYbd

The first thing that might interest GTA Online players is the New Years' bundle that Rockstar Games will give players on that holiday. The above tweet contains a series of photos related to a datamine of this 2023 bundle.

This free gift is on par with the usual loot that Rockstar Games usually awards players. In fact, most of these rewards are identical to the items players got from the recent Christmas 2022 rewards. The main difference is the cosmetic selection, like the Gold New Years' Glasses and the Yellow Holly Beer Hat.

New vehicles to purchase

Players will also be able to buy a Taxi and do Taxi Driver fares (Image via Rockstar Games)

One interesting thing datamined was that players will be able to purchase a Taxi for $650,000 (or $487,500 at Trade Price). This car has been around for a long time but was strangely unpurchasable for years.

Something else related to this vehicle is Taxi Driver fares. GTA Online players who wish to make honest money in 2023 could drive NPCs from one area to another. A leaked video shows that one could make nearly $2k a fare and that the whole process only takes about a minute to do.

On a related note, here are other datamined vehicles that should appear by 2023:

Boor: $1,280,000

$1,280,000 Broadway: $925,000

$925,000 Eudora: $1,250,000

$1,250,000 Hotring Everon: $1,342,500~$1,790,000

$1,342,500~$1,790,000 Issi Rally: $1,835,000

$1,835,000 Panthere: $2,170,000

$2,170,000 Powersurge: $1,605,000

$1,605,000 Virtue: $2,235,000~$2,980,000

There will also be a new property known as the Eclipse Blvd Garage, where you can store up to 50 cars. This property costs $2,740,000 and is expected to be released in 2023 as well.

New content in GTA Online

WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142

A daily "collectable" where you break into a stash house (marked with a purple blip,) take out the dealers inside, and break into a safe to steal "cash or supplies for your businesses."

#GTAOnline Stash HouseA daily "collectable" where you break into a stash house (marked with a purple blip,) take out the dealers inside, and break into a safe to steal "cash or supplies for your businesses." Stash HouseA daily "collectable" where you break into a stash house (marked with a purple blip,) take out the dealers inside, and break into a safe to steal "cash or supplies for your businesses."#GTAOnline https://t.co/xp3vbQL3a9

This tweet highlights a piece of content known as a Stash House, where a player breaks into an NPC's home, eliminates some foes, and steals some cash or supplies. It's a daily collectible, so it can only be done once daily. Also, the Snowmen collectibles will vanish, although they could potentially return in GTA Online's 2023 Christmas event.

Street Dealers is another activity worth mentioning. Players essentially meet some NPCs and sell drugs to them. It's similar to Chinatown Wars' feature, especially in that dealers pay more for some products than others.

Last Dose is a new series of Story Missions tied to Dax and his crew, so fans should expect to see them again next year too.

Other obvious things to expect

Of course, new GTA+ offers and weekly updates are also expected to happen in 2023. GTA Online players have plenty to look forward to in the new year, especially since Rockstar Games hasn't made any announcements of the game closing any time soon.

