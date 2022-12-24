GTA Online Snowmen rewards players with $125K in Festive Surprise update

GTA Online players have a financial motivation to destroy every snowman they come across in the Festive Surprise event. The update has something in store for gamers who need some extra cash. In the world of GTA Online, it's a lot better to be naughty than nice. Players will be rewarded for destroying somebody else's hard work.

Since the release of the latest update, the title has been overrun with wintry snowmen. It's up to players to bring them back into the snow pile. Rockstar Games is giving away $125,000 to anybody who completes this frosty challenge.

GTA Online players will earn $125K in Festive Surprise update only if they destroy snowmen

There are 25 snowmen across the map

Reports mention a blanket of snowfall amid sightings of invasive snowmen, a rash of bizarre muggings, and a tense armed standoff atop Weazel Plaza: The Festive Surprise brings cheer and chaos to Southern San Andreas.Reports mention a blanket of snowfall amid sightings of invasive snowmen, a rash of bizarre muggings, and a tense armed standoff atop Weazel Plaza: rsg.ms/9e04bfd The Festive Surprise brings cheer and chaos to Southern San Andreas.Reports mention a blanket of snowfall amid sightings of invasive snowmen, a rash of bizarre muggings, and a tense armed standoff atop Weazel Plaza: rsg.ms/9e04bfd https://t.co/RLuEViEXk0

25 snowmen are spread out across various parts of the San Andreas map. Gamers can destroy them by using a weapon or running it over with a vehicle. The game will keep track of how many snowmen have been taken out by the players. After completing the challenge, gamers will be rewarded with $125,000.

$125,000 might not seem like that much, considering GTA Online's economy. However, players can have viable reasons to partake in the Festive Surprise update. For starters, they might be saving up for a brand-new vehicle. In this case, the extra money will go a long way towards getting that 300R before it's gone for good.

Players should also consider the fact that snow is a very rare weather effect in this game. Because of this, taking out snowmen could be a fun little activity to commemorate the holiday season. It's not every day that a blanket of snow covers the entire region; the Festive Surprise lives up to its name in GTA Online.

How to find each location

With a proper guide, GTA Online players can take care of this particular task within an hour or so. The above YouTube video shows where to look for the snowmen, including the most optimal route for getting there quickly.

Players should consider using a flying vehicle for this challenge. In this regard, the Oppressor Mk II is a fast and nimble ride that can dodge most attacks, not to mention it can fly over mountains and travel at full tilt.

The snowmen will be out in the open, so it wouldn't be hard to find them. Players should listen for a faint sound of jingle bells as they approach them. Once the snowmen are blown up, a notification will let gamers know how many have been destroyed so far.

When can players expect the money?

GTA Online players will be rewarded with the prize money as soon as they complete the challenge. After destroying the final snowman, a notification will pop up on the bottom left part of the screen. They will be shown the following message concerning their monetary rewards:

"Your Maze Bank account has been credited with $125,000."

Just like that, players will be $125,000 richer with the Festive Surprise update. They will also get a free Snowman Outfit for their efforts:

"The Snowman Outfit has been unlocked and added to your wardrobe."

GTA Online players still have time before the Festive Surprise update is over. They should get this challenge over with quickly before the snowmen melt away. $125,000 and a special costume seem like a good Christmas present.

