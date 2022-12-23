GTA Online players should celebrate the holidays by collecting a Snowman outfit in the Festive Surprise update. Snow has finally settled into the state of San Andreas. The Festive Surprise update is fully underway as GTA Online players seek special gifts.

Rockstar is giving away an extremely rare Snowman outfit. With that said, players have to work for it.

It's only appropriate that snowmen would have something to do with this holiday outfit. GTA Online players must look for them across the map in the latest Festive Surprise update. Not only will they receive a free Snowman outfit, but they will also get a lot of money for their troubles.

GTA Online players can get a free Snowman outfit in latest Festive Surprise update

Take out 25 snowmen

The above video should be a really useful guide. GTA Online players have from now until the end of the Festive Surprise update to complete this particular task. They will need to find 25 snowman locations across the snowy winter landscape. Players will know there is one nearby if they hear a faint jingle.

Rockstar will keep track of how many snowmen have been dealt with. It only takes a single hit to blow up a snowman, whether with a shotgun or a grenade explosion. Once the final one is taken care of, players will receive a message on the top left part of their screen.

At this point, the Snowman outfit will be unlocked. GTA Online players can find this outfit inside their wardrobes. The Festive Surprise update will also reward them with a grand total of $125,000. That's not counting the additional cash and reputation earned by destroying the snowmen individually.

Here is a map that shows all the locations

Opticfy AS @Opticfyy All 25 Locations of the NEW Snowmen located around the map of GTA V. Destroy all 25 to unlock the rare ‘Snowman’ Outfit. All 25 Locations of the NEW Snowmen located around the map of GTA V. Destroy all 25 to unlock the rare ‘Snowman’ Outfit. https://t.co/syM6rpFb0e

The above tweet shows every single location for the snowmen. GTA Online players can use it to better understand what they're looking for in the Festive Surprise update.

Players can also check out the GTAWeb.eu website. It provides an interactive map of all the main collectibles, including the 25 snowmen in the latest update. Players can even check them off so they don't accidentally return to the same place. It's a really useful guide in that regard.

It shouldn't take long to complete this side quest as long as the player uses a flying vehicle. The Oppressor Mk II is a practical vehicle for this purpose. Alternatively, players can drive their fastest vehicle to each location. They can set waypoints on the map for the best routes.

Don't forget about the other holiday gifts

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Log in anytime this week to receive a bushel of gifts, including the new Candy Cane, plus additional supplies and accessories to maximize the holiday chaos: rsg.ms/9e04bfd Log in anytime this week to receive a bushel of gifts, including the new Candy Cane, plus additional supplies and accessories to maximize the holiday chaos: rsg.ms/9e04bfd https://t.co/cg2LJqplPT

GTA Online players can also access other free items in the Festive Surprise update. For instance, by logging into the game this week, they will be given a Candy Cane weapon.

Rockstar's newswire post also suggests they will hand out "additional supplies and accessories." Players can partake in many activities this year, whether fighting off the Gooch or taking out robbers in the Weazel Plaza.

There is a lot of time left for the Festive Surprise update, but fans should get it over with as soon as possible. These rare items will go away by the end of the holiday season. While the Snowman outfit requires a bit more work, it shouldn't take long to complete.

