GTA Online players shouldn't forget about the Annis 300R, since there's only a week before it becomes unavailable. For better or worse, Rockstar has been implementing the "FOMO" strategy, otherwise known as "Fear Of Missing Out."

The 300R is the latest vehicle introduced in the Los Santos Drug Wars update. However, it will only be available for a limited time in GTA Online.

The 300R is a fast-track vehicle based on the Nissan Z (RZ34). It's the GTA Online version of the real-world Z-series. Naturally, the 300R is a highly sought-after sports car. For those interested, here is a reminder to get the 300R before it's too late. They only have a week left before it's gone.

Only a week left before the Annis 300R disappears from GTA Online

Players have until December 28 to buy the vehicle

It's that special time of the year again. The Festive Surprise update kicks off today, as players have less than a week to get the 300R. It will no longer be available for purchase after December 28. Here's what Rockstar had to say in their December 15 newswire post:

"The Annis 300R Sports car is available from Legendary Motorsport, but only through December 28."

It's unknown whether or not Rockstar will bring it back into the rotation. At the very least, the 300R will not be accessible for a while after the winter update. Players should buy it by the end of the week if they have been planning to do so. The 300R costs $2,075,000 over at Legendary Motorsport.

This isn't the first time Rockstar did something like this

Every now and then, Rockstar will re-release vehicles during a specific time of the year. For example, during Halloween events, GTA Online players can buy the Sanctum, Franken Stange, and the Lurcher. There is precedence for the 300R being only available for a limited time.

With that in mind, Rockstar will likely bring it back during a special weekly event. For better or worse, this could be the future of certain vehicles in later updates. It's always a good idea to save a lot of money before a major update, just in case players want to buy a brand-new vehicle.

A quick review of the Annis 300R

In terms of top speed, the 300R can go up to 120 miles per hour in a straight line. This is according to YouTuber Broughy1322, who accurately tests each vehicle in the game. The 300R is fairly respectable by GTA Online standards, although the price tag might not compensate for this performance.

Players can heavily modify their 300R with a wide range of accessories. First and foremost, it has access to Imani Tech items. GTA Online fans can get the Remote Control Unit or Missile Lock-On Jammer. Only a select few vehicles in the game can use these special devices.

GTA Online players can also get Armor Plating. A fully upgraded 300R can withstand up to 12 homing missiles before it finally blows up. Last but not least, players can also install Slick Mines on the vehicle. This will greatly help them against opponents.

