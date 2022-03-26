5 best Martin Madrazo Contact Missions in GTA Online

GTA Online finally got a new weekly update yesterday after a two-week long stay. This was because March 15 saw the launch of the Expanded and Enhanced edition for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

This week, all contact missions from Martin Madrazo are giving out double rewards. Martin gives out some of the best missions in-game and they can be an effective way to grind money for new players.

As far as new players are concerned, the double RP is also beneficial. Ranking up faster will unlock newer weapons and other content quicker. This article talks about which Martin Madrazo missions to grind for maximum profit.

Best Martin Madrazo missions to grind on GTA Online this week

5) Factory closure

Factory Closure is a unique mission in GTA Online as it does quite say that it is a contact mission given out by Martin Madrazo. This mission is also not given to the players via a text message or phone call from Madrazo. Gamers must visit the star icon under the Supply Street Overbridge near Popular Street in La Mesa.

The mission requires at least 3 players as there are three roles to fill. They are: Transporters, Snipers and Lookouts. Players need to eliminate all the Professionals guarding the truck, steal it and then deliver it to Madrazo's garage at the Grand Senora Desert. This mission pays out $11380 on hard mode. Owing to the 2x bonus, that's $22,760.

4) Extradition

Extradition is a fan-favorite way to grind money via contact missions. In this mission gamers must infiltrate Fort Zancudo and take down a Titan housing an informant.

Once the Titan is destroyed, players will get a call from Madrazo where he says that the District Attorney must now be killed. Tracking down the DA is quite simple as he can be seen speeding down Route 68 in a black car. Killing him will drop a briefcase that needs to be delivered to Madrazo.

On hard mode, this mission pays out $13650 (without a 2X multiplier).

3) Judging the Jury

Judging the jury in GTA Online is a very unique mission as it allows a maximum of 8 players to participate. This mission has a similar objective as Madrazo tasks gamers with killing a bunch of jury members who took money from him but didn't judge the case in his favor. Players must first locate all 8 unarmed jury members and kill them.

Once this is complete, Madrazo will call again and ask gamers to kill four more members. They will now be protected by the LSPD and gamers will need to complete this within four minutes.

Only one player is required to lose the wanted level and visit Madrazo's house to end the mission. The payout is $14,240 on hard mode without the 2x multiplier.

2) Rooftop Rumble

Martin Madrazo shows up once more to task gamers with a mission called Rooftop Rumble in GTA Online. They must go to a parking lot on Adam's Apple Boulevard, where the FIB and Professionals are having a meeting regarding some documents. Martin needs those documents.

Players must eliminate all members from both factions. This will trigger a sequence where an agent flees the scene. Chaos ensues thereon, and waves of FIB agents and Professional members keep showing up.

Gamers must take their time to clear out the enemies as retrieving the briefcase is quite challenging. The payout is $14,630 on hard mode without the 2x multiplier.

1) Trash talk

Trash Talk is also given to gamers by Martin Madrazo, who needs them to destroy a rival crew's waste management operation. They use it as a front for moving powder, so Martin requests players to clean up El Burro Heights for real.

Individuals need to destroy four garbage trucks, and once they are located and destroyed, they need to go to the HQ of the operations in El Burro Heights. Five more garbage trucks, guarded by the crew, must also be destroyed.

After destroying all the trucks, the team must take out all the members of the rival crew. They must also run down the crew leader who escapes unarmed and on foot. The hard mode payout for this mission is GTA$14,860 without the 2X multiplier.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul