GTA Online Buckingham Weaponized Conada review: Disappointing $3.3 million vehicle

GTA Online received a new helicopter known as the Buckingham Weaponized Conada, which is rather disappointing for a vehicle that costs $3,385,000. That's a high price for something that doesn't have much of a niche in the modern metagame. This helicopter has lackluster weaponry and no unique features, making it worse than cheaper alternatives like the Sparrow.

Rockstar Games seldom buffs vehicles in GTA Online and never does so for something that just came out. Thus, it's advisable for gamers to avoid purchasing the Buckingham Weaponized Conada, especially if they're tight on cash at the moment. Only those with plenty of money to burn through should consider buying this new helicopter at full price.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Here's why GTA Online players should avoid buying the new Buckingham Weaponized Conada

It's too expensive to be this weak (Image via GTA Forums/@Bravado Buffalo)

The Buckingham Weaponized Conada costs $3,385,000 and has no Trade Price in GTA Online. Expensive vehicles can be worthwhile, but here are some reasons why the new helicopter is disappointing:

Unspammable homing missiles: This helicopter has a delay between missiles, making it a bit slow for general combat.

This helicopter has a delay between missiles, making it a bit slow for general combat. Weak armor: Many military vehicles can easily destroy this helicopter, as it's comparable to most civilian choppers in terms of durability.

Many military vehicles can easily destroy this helicopter, as it's comparable to most civilian choppers in terms of durability. No countermeasures: This helicopter relies on its mobility to avoid any homing missiles, which can be a problem against other vehicles that have very accurate rockets.

This helicopter relies on its mobility to avoid any homing missiles, which can be a problem against other vehicles that have very accurate rockets. Smaller vehicle capacity than the regular Conada: The new helicopter can only hold up to two players, even though the original chopper it's based on can hold up to four.

The new helicopter can only hold up to two players, even though the original chopper it's based on can hold up to four. High price: Paying nearly $3.3 million on a new vehicle is a lot to ask from a new player, especially when its niche is too minor.

To the Buckingham Weaponized Condada's credit, this helicopter is actually quite fast and is similar to the default Conada's top speed. However, that still makes it slower than the Sparrow, a chopper nearly half the new vehicle's price. The latest helicopter's only advantage is that its vertical mobility is better than the Sparrow's.

The new helicopter is overpriced for its usefulness in GTA Online

There isn't much of a purpose in buying the new helicopter when something like the Sparrow is much cheaper and even faster. Military choppers like the Akula are also all-around more dangerous while tending to have a similar cost in the $3 million range. Many players compare the Buckingham Weaponized Conada to the Buzzard Attack Chopper, which is a vehicle that's nearly a decade old.

Some new entries introduced in the San Andreas Mercenaries update are sublime. For example, the HSW La Coureuse is the best Sports car for general races. Similarly, the F-160 Raiju is the fastest vehicle in the entire game and is a good weaponized plane.

Verdict

It's best to avoid buying this helicopter (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Buckingham Weaponized Conada drew the short straw compared to the other powercreep-inducing vehicles in GTA Online's latest update. Anybody seeking to be efficient with their money should avoid purchasing this helicopter. One can only hope that if this chopper returns in Grand Theft Auto 6, it will do so in a buffed fashion.

