GTA Online Clubhouse contracts: How to get, is it a good investment and more

Starting out in GTA Online can be a daunting task for players. However, they can choose the match types that suit them most before participating in the big leagues.

GTA Online requires players to grind for a while and save enough money to invest in clubhouses and hangars. Accessing these allows them to venture into heaps of illegal businesses of their choice.

Interestingly, a clubhouse is one of the first properties players can own in the game, considering its low price and considerable profit margin.

Guide to Clubhouse Contracts in GTA Online

The first step is to purchase a clubhouse from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website.

The next step is to register yourself as the MC president of your Motorcycle Club. This is perhaps the most important step after purchasing the property. This will open up business opportunities for you and your crew.

Clubhouse Contracts serve as a great opportunity for players to earn some quick RP and cash (Image via Rockstar Games)

After following the aforementioned steps, players will be able to spot contracts that appear on the notice board in random groups of three at a time. Some of these require multiple players, but they need to be registered with the same Motorcycle Club in GTA Online.

Clubhouse Contracts offer players the chance to earn some quick RP and cash. It is important to note that other players in the session will stop at nothing from trying to prevent you from achieving your objective.

Full List of Clubhouse Contracts

By the Pound: Reward: $25,500 (If two bags are delivered successfully)

Reward: $25,500 (If two bags are delivered successfully) Cracked: Can be completed Solo (Rewards Cash and RP)

Can be completed Solo (Rewards Cash and RP) Fragile Goods: Reward: $12,500 - $34,000

Reward: $12,500 - $34,000 Guns for Hire: Reward: Cash and RP

Reward: Cash and RP Gunrunning: Reward: Cash and RP

Reward: Cash and RP Jailbreak: Reward: $22,500

Reward: $22,500 Nine-Tenths of the Law : Reward: Cash and RP

: Reward: Cash and RP Outrider: Reward: Cash and RP

Reward: Cash and RP P.O.W. : Reward: $23,000

: Reward: $23,000 Torched: Reward: Cash and RP

Are Clubhouse Contracts in GTA Online a good investment?

Players will have to climb ranks and pull off heists in order to earn money to be able to purchase the clubhouse.

However, GTA Online players can start off by purchasing small cargo warehouses, which serve as a front for their illegal businesses.

Once that's done, players with enough money to spare can invest in clubhouses as they promise a good return on their investment.

Before dipping their toes in the MC Business, players can upgrade their vehicle warehouses and bunkers. The hangar isn't as lucrative when it comes to money-making, but it adds considerable gains to the nightclub.

In other words, clubhouses are a great investment for players who don't have to worry about their pockets. While there are several other ways to make money in the game, Clubhouse Contracts guarantee a fixed return once the job is done.

