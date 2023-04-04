GTA Online Creator Mode glitch 2023 lets players exploit Los Santos: Everything to know

The Creator Mode glitch is back in GTA Online. With the revelation of a new vulnerability, console users who wish to mess with Los Santos' map using random objects may do so. This method involves Anawack, an account often associated with these bugs. Anybody on any console should be capable of replicating the Creator Mode bug if they correctly follow the instructions. This exploit was discovered in March 2023, but general guides weren't available until the start of April.

The primary motive for using this bug is to alter the looks of Los Santos, similar to how a modder may create random rubbish in the overworld. This bug would not be used to make millions of dollars or anything.

GTA Online Creator Mode glitch details

The above video shows one method of how players can activate the Creator Mode glitch in GTA Online. Here is how this player did the exploit:

Start in an Invite-Only Session. Open the Interaction Menu. Go to "Style." Select "Change Appearance." Change anything and then save and continue. You will load into a Public Session. Change your outfit via the Interaction Menu again. Go to GTA 5's Story Mode. Go to LSIA in front of Flight School. Change your Targeting Mode settings (this can be found under Settings and then Controls). Start the first mission of Flight School (Training Take Off). Try to join Anawack. Leave the plane. Accept the first alert given to you. Decline the second alert. Pause the game and go to Creator. Press R1 or RB, depending on your platform. Select the "Load Creation" option once a new menu loads. Depending on your platform, load a race and press O or B. Join Anawack. Accept every alert given to you. Press the exit and retry buttons if you see a Failed screen. Wait on the black screen. Once you're back in GTA Online, pause the game. Go to "Online" and then select "Swap Character." Pick the first character. Accept the alert given to you. You should now be in a Public Session with an invisible Creator Mode glitch active. If you wish to spawn props, press down on the d-pad once and press either X or A, depending on your platform. Press down on the d-pad four more times and press either X or A again.

From there, mess around with this crazy exploit.

How to join Anawack in GTA Online

Note: The video can be small for some players, so maximize the screen to see everything.

The main hurdle in this GTA Online glitch is that players must join Anawack. Anawack is an account generally in a private session where gamers try to participate in these sorts of exploits. For example, Anawack2P4 is what a person would search for on PS5 (similar to how you join a friend's party or add them).

Anawack can be down at times. Try to wait for the accounts to be restored before attempting the Creator Mode glitch or other GTA Online exploits that require one to join this player. There's no telling when Rockstar Games will remove Anawack or do something else to patch this bug.

Hence, players should take advantage of the Creator Mode glitch while it's still around. Anything you can do with Content Creator is replicable in this exploit as far as the props you can use go.

