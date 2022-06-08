GTA Online fans react to Ned Luke's cryptic tweet

Rumors about Michael De Santa getting introduced in the next major update or DLC of GTA Online have been roaming around in the GTA community for quite a while. But since the release of The Contact DLC last year, this rumor has been accentuated even more.

The rumor finally reached its peak when Michael De Santa's voice actor, Ned Luke, tweeted out a shrugging emoji while replying to one of the articles talking about it.

This emoji has caused quite a stir in the community, and many fans have started discussing what he meant by this reply, even though there is no official news about Michael being in the next DLC.

Fans have already started sharing their opinions on this cryptic tweet, and this article will highlight those fans' reactions.

Fans react to Ned Luke's cryptic reply about Michael being in GTA Online

The aforementioned tweet is the cryptic reply by Luke that has aided the rumors and discussions surrounding Michael being included in the next GTA Online update or DLC. It should be noted that the reply in question is already vague, making it hard to predict what Luke actually meant. Hence, most fans should take this reply with a grain of salt.

Tylarious @TylariousYT @ned_luke Wouldn't it be great if the gang got back together! @ned_luke Wouldn't it be great if the gang got back together! https://t.co/zMpNd42AVI

BogeySzn @Jumbodong219 @ned_luke Shoulda always had some Michael and Trevor stories in GTAO @ned_luke Shoulda always had some Michael and Trevor stories in GTAO

Many fans have been waiting for Michael to be introduced in GTA Online since the other two protagonists from GTA 5 have already been included in the game, so bringing the most important character from GTA 5's story would be fitting.

Moreover, fans also pushed the idea that by having Michael in GTA Online, the iconic trio will be complete and Rockstar Games can even create new missions around Michael that he can assign to players, just like how The Contact DLC did with Franklin.

RogerFK @r0gerfk @ned_luke wasn't it already confirmed when Franklin said something about "I hope my friend isn't working today"? so this is just "SoonTM" @ned_luke wasn't it already confirmed when Franklin said something about "I hope my friend isn't working today"? so this is just "SoonTM"

Many fans also pointed out how Michael was mentioned during one of the missions in The Contact DLC by Franklin when players drove through the film set. Due to this, fans have speculated that the Contact DLC reference coupled with this tweet by Luke might be some kind of foreshadowing about Michael being present in the next DLC.

Again, there is no official claim backing this theory, but it makes sense why fans might think that the references in the DLC and this tweet have a connection between them.

xTokyoPanda @sneakypanda1781 @ned_luke why do people jump to conclusions like they give a little tease at something like "I know the dude who works here" franklin, and then everyone goes mIcHaL iS GoInG tO bE In NeW UpdAte,

Like dude just wait until they actually announce it before assuming. 🙄 why do people jump to conclusions like they give a little tease at something like "I know the dude who works here" franklin, and then everyone goes mIcHaL iS GoInG tO bE In NeW UpdAte,Like dude just wait until they actually announce it before assuming. 🙄 @ned_luke 😂😂 why do people jump to conclusions like they give a little tease at something like "I know the dude who works here" franklin, and then everyone goes mIcHaL iS GoInG tO bE In NeW UpdAte,Like dude just wait until they actually announce it before assuming. 🙄

The 🌐dd Father @FroTheOddFather @ned_luke This was the same answer you gave me when I asked about this possiblity when #TheContractDLC dropped remember? So it's a "that's my story and I'm sticking to it" kinda thing. Never break character, I got you. @ned_luke This was the same answer you gave me when I asked about this possiblity when #TheContractDLC dropped remember? So it's a "that's my story and I'm sticking to it" kinda thing. Never break character, I got you. https://t.co/OU6CehM8OR

The aforementioned tweets give a glimpse of fans who are very skeptical about Luke's ambiguous tweet. Again, this makes a lot of sense why fans are not blindly believing this tweet, as there are already many fake rumors and claims about most things regarding the Grand Theft Auto games.

So, just accepting this tweet at its face value, especially with how cryptic it is, might lead to fans filling their minds up with false expectations. Besides, fans also pointed out that Luke had replied with the same emoji last year when a fan asked him about Michael's involvement in Grand Theft Auto Online.

All in all, Grand Theft Auto Online players should just accept the fact that they can never accurately predict what Rockstar Games might do with Michael. But with all the speculations and theories, it would also be hard to deny that Michael can never be in Grand Theft Auto Online in the future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far