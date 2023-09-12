5 GTA Online features still yet to debut in San Andreas Mercenaries update

Only a few features are left to debut in GTA Online from the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. They are expected to arrive in future weekly updates. Some new content already has a known release date, while others are yet to be confirmed by Rockstar Games. Basically, there are still a few new features left to debut for GTA 5's 10-year anniversary and the upcoming Halloween event.

All the content found in these datamines is subject to change. At the very least, players should get an idea of what they can expect in the upcoming weeks. This article will start with the Halloween features before diving into what may debut in the September 14 update.

San Andreas Mercenaries features that will debut in GTA Online in a future weekly update

1) Possessed Animals

Possessed animals' locations have already been datamined (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

Animals are normally never seen in the overworld in GTA Online. However, that will reportedly change in the 2023 Halloween event.

Datamines of the San Andreas Mercenaries update reveal that Possessed Animals is a new feature where the following creatures may attack you:

Boar

Cougar

Coyote

Deer

Pug

Possessed Animals will spawn between 8 pm and 1 am in any session that has lasted longer than 16 minutes. Most of these beasts can be found in the countryside, giving GTA Online players a reason to visit the northern half of the map.

2) Ghosts Exposed

Expand Tweet

Ghosts Exposed (also known as Ghost Hunt) is another event expected to debut in GTA Online on Halloween 2023. Datamines of this San Andreas Mercenaries update suggest that players can take photos of 10 different ghosts between 8 pm and 6 am.

The reward for doing so is a Ghosts Exposed livery for the Albany Brigham. Players also get money for photographing these specters.

The 10th ghost is Johnny Klebitz, who can be found in the spot where Trevor Philips stomped him to death in Grand Theft Auto 5. All 10 ghosts' locations have already been datamined, and they are reportedly set to spawn in the northern half of the map.

3) Return of the UFO event

Expand Tweet

One piece of San Andreas Mercenaries DLC content may seem familiar. The well-received UFO event from last year's Halloween appears to be returning for Halloween 2023. The above datamine shows something similar to the previous version of UFO Sightseeing.

UFO Boxer Shorts seem to be unlockable again, meaning anybody who missed the chance to get them in 2022 will get another chance in October 2023.

4) New vehicles

The Bravado Hotring Hellfire (Image via Rockstar Games)

Only two cars remain to debut from the San Andreas Mercenaries update. One is the Albany Brigham, which has an unknown release date. The second is the Bravado Hotring Hellfire, which Rockstar Games already confirmed will debut on September 14, 2023, for the 10th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto 5.

The Albany Brigham (Image via Rockstar Games)

The two new cars' prices are as follows in GTA Online:

Bravado Hotring Hellfire: $1,810,000

$1,810,000 Albany Brigham: $1,499,000

No other vehicles have been datamined for this patch.

5) 10-year anniversary clothes and tints

Expand Tweet

One final datamine worth covering from the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC is a feature tied to the upcoming 10th-anniversary update. GTA Online players will be able to acquire several new clothes and tints tied to the Grand Theft Auto 5 protagonists.

Expand Tweet

Some of the clothes will only be available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S for some arbitrary reason. Players will find out more about how to unlock these clothes once the September 14 update goes live.

