GTA Online God Mode glitch workaround reportedly patched with latest background update

Rockstar Games patched a workaround for the Taxi God Mode glitch in GTA Online's latest background update on February 15. For those out of the loop, a rundown of what has happened in the past few weeks may be necessary. Here is a summary:

A Taxi Gode Mode glitch was discovered, which was very easy to execute and had no prerequisites.

Many players abused this exploit for a few weeks.

Rockstar Games eventually patched it, but a new workaround was discovered a few hours later, allowing players to become immortal once again.

Rockstar Games has recently released a new fix for this workaround.

God Mode glitches have been in GTA Online for several years now. Rockstar Games usually patches them, and that's what seems to have happened this time.

Taxi God Mode glitch workaround patched in GTA Online's latest background update

The option to quit the job is removed while you're in the cutscene



The above tweet shows an example of what gamers will see if they attempt the latest variation of the Taxi Work God Mode glitch; "No Jobs" appears on the phone rather than "Quit Job." Thus, the main way to force the player to spawn underground is no longer possible due to the latest background update's changes.

That's not the only thing that was altered on February 15, 2023. The popular Cayo Perico Gold glitch has also been patched. This exploit was useful in helping solo players earn more cash.

Rockstar disabled climbing to the glitch spot

GTA Online gamers used to be able to climb through a door to reach a room full of gold in The Cayo Perico Heist. This technique was incredibly valuable for solo players since who typically couldn't access such areas due to being unable to use two keycards simultaneously.

These types of bugs have existed since The Cayo Perico Heist was released and usually got patched shortly after they went viral. Players will have to wait until a new workaround is discovered if they wish to glitch themselves into rooms with gold bars inside once again.

Current God Mode glitches

There are currently three God Mode glitches that exist even after the Taxi Work variation was patched in the latest GTA Online background update. They are:

Arena War workaround

Casino Penthouse workaround

Agency workaround

Some of these exploits have existed for months and are still active. They're harder to do than the Taxi God Mode glitch that was patched, as they usually involve more specific setups and require the player to own a certain property.

The above video shows an example of an Arena War variation that gamers can test out. There are a few different versions of this invincibility bug, such as one that involves Anawack on the PlayStation consoles. Regardless of which glitch GTA Online players might pick, they'll still get God Mode and all its perks.

Even if these exploits get patched in the future, more variations will continue to be discovered. Thus, GTA Online players should get used to gamers seeking ways to gain invincibility, which they may potentially use to grief others.

Rockstar Games does not usually announce background updates, so gamers tend to reveal details about them. If something else is discovered in the latest one, then players will eventually find out.

