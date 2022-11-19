GTA Online beginner guide: How to get started with The Cayo Perico Heist

Starting The Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online is actually quite simple. There are two main requirements that every player needs to remember. Here is a short summary of what you need to do:

Meet Miguel Madrazo at The Music Locker Purchase a Kosatka

You don't need to complete any specific missions or own any properties in order to fulfill those two criteria. Thus, the requirements essentially boil down to you having to get at least $2,200,000 to purchase a Kosatka.

No upgrades for this submarine are mandatory for starting and finishing The Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online.

How to begin The Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online

GTA Online players should get a text from Miguel Madrazo that essentially boils down to Miguel asking them to meet him at The Music Locker. This nightclub is located just behind The Diamond Casino & Resort, and it even has a unique icon on the map that looks like two eighth notes.

Keep in mind that it's not in The Diamond Casino & Resort per se. To access this nightclub, you need to enter the building northeast of the casino. Once you're inside, head downstairs and approach Miguel Madrazo in the lounge.

Once that cutscene ends, you just need to purchase a Kosatka to get ready for The Cayo Perico Heist.

Buying a Kosatka in GTA Online

An official screenshot of the Kosatka (Image via Rockstar Games)

To purchase a Kosatka in GTA Online, you must do the following:

Use your in-game phone or computer's Internet. Go to Warstock Cache & Carry. Look for the Kosatka and click on it. Customize the submarine however you'd like, but the only thing that matters is that you purchase this vehicle.

The Kosatka normally costs $2,200,000 at the bare minimum, but some event weeks can bring its price down. Otherwise, there is no Trade Price.

Note: Additional upgrades and customization features will increase how much this vehicle will cost you. Remember, they are not required to start The Cayo Perico Heist, so you don't have to spend more than the vehicle by itself.

Starting The Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online

You can change your spawn in the Interaction Menu to the Kosatka to save time (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once you get the Kosatka, it's time to enter it. You will see a cutscene with Pavel, who will show you around the submarine's interior. Near the end of that tour is the heist planning board, which is where you will start The Cayo Perico Heist.

After Pavel is done talking, you need to register as one of the following:

CEO

VIP

MC Club President

It doesn't matter which one you pick. If you own an Office, you will be a CEO. If you own a Clubhouse, you could select the MC Club President option. Alternatively, you can be a VIP if you don't fulfill the other criteria and possess at least $50,000 in your bank account.

You will see a screen like this one when you finish the setup and all prep missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

Use the heist planning board to get started with The Cayo Perico Heist. You will be tasked with doing a Gather Intel mission where you need to find the primary target. If it's your first time, you will see the Madrazo Files. Otherwise, you can scope out secondary targets and other points of interest while you're here.

Once you're done with the Gather Intel stage, it's time for you to do some preparation missions. GTA Online players don't need to complete every mission and can opt to focus just on the ones relevant to their approach.

Repeating future Cayo Perico Heists is done in a similar manner, except there is a brief cooldown period, and you don't have to meet up with Miguel Madrazo again or purchase another Kosatka.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes