GTA Online griefer takes on player on foot in a jet, regrets it instantly

GTA Online players hate having their games interrupted by griefers, especially if they are in the middle of a mission. Griefers ending missions for gamers online is so frustrating.

However, sometimes a griefer will set their sites on a GTA Online player who is just wandering around and has more time to prepare for the attack. If these players are lucky they can turn the tables on their new enemy.

This article will talk about what happened to a jet griefer in GTA Online when he went after a player on foot on the beach that was minding their own business.

GTA Online players like to put up a fight against jet griefers

The above video posted on Reddit by u/medium-rare chicken shows a gamer having just loaded into a lobby in GTA Online. The post states that within a matter of seconds of logging into play the game, a griefer in a Hydra jet decided to attack. This is a classic griefer move, picking on someone for no good reason with only malicious intent.

Fortunately, the player on the beach was quick enough in this video to move out of the way of the cascading bullets. He equipped his homing launcher as he saw the jet approaching. The jet dove towards him and started to fire but he was able to quickly jump out of the way. He then turned his sights on the griefer's jet to see if he could take him down.

Locking on to try and take down a griefer (Image via Sportskeeda)

Locking on right away as the jet flew past him, the player fired a missile that tracked the jet into a hard 180° turn. The griefer in his jet was now headed directly back at the player.

As the jet flew back at the player standing on the beach for another sweep, hoping to kill him this time, he surely did not expect what happened next. The player on foot locks on again, but anyone watching the video closely will have noticed that the first homing missile he fired has been following the jet this entire time.

This player has some real skills in GTA Online Image via Sportskeeda)

In the image above, GTA fans can see how narrowly the jet misses the player for a second time. With one roll and a jump, the player manages to luckily escape another barrage of machine gun fire.

Also Read Article Continues below

As the griefer tried a final time to kill his target, the homing missile behind him finally caught up with him, blowing him into smithereens. This is another brilliant Reddit video showing a griefer getting justice brought against them.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider