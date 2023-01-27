GTA Online Gun Van location for today, January 27, 2023

GTA Online's Gun Van is an interesting feature added to the game as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. It is an illegal business that sells weapons and armor at black market prices, making them much cheaper compared to the Ammu-Nation stores.

However, the individual offering the discounted items keeps the van mobile and changes its location every day. This could make it incredibly frustrating to find him in the open world of Los Santos and Blaine County. To help players have an easier time spotting the van, this article will share its exact location in GTA Online for January 27.

GTA Online Gun Van can be found in the Grand Senora Desert location today

As shown in the above video, the January 27 location for the GTA Online Gun Van is Thomson Scrapyard, an area situated at the junction of Route 68 and the Senora Freeway. This place can be found south of Senora National Park in the Grand Senora Desert region.

Once in Thomson Scrapyard, players need to look inside one of the area's shelters. As soon as gamers start approaching the van, the seller will open its back doors, letting them know that the business is now open.

The latest weekly update has added a fresh stock of weapons for sale this week. Players can get the following armor and guns from the Gun Van today:

Sticky Bombs - 55% off

Grenades - 55% off

Molotov Cocktails - 55% off

Minigun - 10% off

Military Rifle - 40% off

Railgun - 10% off

Combat Pistol - 10% off

Knife - 10% off

Baseball Bat - Free

Marksman Rifle - 10% off

Standard Armor - 55% off

Heavy Armor - 55% off

Light Armor - 55% off

Super Heavy Armor - 55% off

Super Light Armor - 55% off

GTA+ members can get up to 75% discounts on select items from the list today.

Everything to know about the Grand Senora Desert location in GTA Online

The Grand Senora Desert is a region featured in GTA Online's Blaine County. The area's name is derived from the real-life Sonoran Desert, and its layout seems to be inspired by the Palm Desert. It has the following places on its sides:

Great Chaparral (South)

Alamo Sea (North)

San Chianski Mountain Range (East)

Mount Josiah (West)

As a desert, Grand Senora has an arid climate with high temperatures for most of the day. Players can notice visual heat waves when the day becomes very sunny sometimes. Sandstorms can also be seen more often than rain and thunderstorms.

The following is a list of notable landmarks in the entire Grand Senora Desert region:

Senora National Park

Sandy Shores

Harmony

Bolingbroke Penitentiary

Redwood Lights Track

Apart from the notable locations, here is a list of places of interest in the area:

Lester's Safehouse

Satellite Relay Station

Sandy Shores Airfield

Stoner Cement Works

Thomson Scrapyard

Senora National Park (Beam Me Up)

Rebel Radio Building

Several businesses are also operational in the area, including:

Checkout!

24/7

Yellow Jack Inn

Yucca Motel

You Tool

Flywheels Garage

Rockstar Games has done a marvelous job of utilizing the less-visited corners of the map via the Gun Van. If players want a new gun and save money on the purchase, it is worth finding the automobile.

