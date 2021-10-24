GTA Online Halloween event: Everything revealed so far

This year, GTA Online celebrates Halloween with several unique events, new game modes, and exciting rewards. Fans have reacted favorably to the two recent events, Slashers and Phantom Car. There are the usual bonuses on specific game modes and a new arcade cabinet and some gifts.

October 2021 is shaping up to be an excellent month for Rockstar Games and GTA fans. The long-awaited remastered GTA trilogy has been revealed and GTA Online has received one of the best Halloween updates to date.

Everything players should know about Halloween events in GTA Online

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames The mood in Los Santos is frightful: UFO sightings have increased; the LSPD is reporting a spike in calls about phantom cars stalking commuters; and a crop of copycat killers are running amok on the streets: rsg.ms/dc96795 The mood in Los Santos is frightful: UFO sightings have increased; the LSPD is reporting a spike in calls about phantom cars stalking commuters; and a crop of copycat killers are running amok on the streets: rsg.ms/dc96795 https://t.co/6PZXO4rs9N

Sightseeing was the first event to ignite the hype for Halloween in GTA Online this year. It was launched on October 15 alongside a background update, which added UFOs across different locations across Blaine County. Players can sight this flying saucer at night by visiting a particular location each day.

This week, the UFO is again shifting its positions and is seemingly getting closer to Los Santos with each passing day. The locations for this week are:

Over the Satellite Relay Station in the Grand Senora Desert.

Over the UFO Crash Site (from the Gunrunners update) near Fort Zancudo.

Over the Shack in the Great Chaparral region.

Over the Patriot House, near the Redwood Lights Track.

Over the Farm on Baytree Canyon Road in Great Chaparral, just beyond the major turn.

Near Palmer-Taylor Power Station.

In addition to this, GTA Online has also brought forth two unique events - Slashers and Phantom Car. The first event introduces four types of killers directly inspired by popular slasher movies like Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and It. The second event is influenced by the cult horror movie Christine, based on a demonic car that drives on its own and kills people.

For Slashers, players must visit one of the different spawn zones for the killers to appear. Different spawn zones are reserved for other killers, with some of them being easier to spawn than the rest. Phantom Car doesn't have spawn zones. So players merely need to be outside during the specified time for the killer car to appear.

The Slashers and the Phantom Car are enemies to the player and will hunt them down. Taking them down can prove to be quite tricky and players may instead choose to escape. Killing a Slasher grants a rare Twilight Knife t-shirt, but destroying the car offers no rewards.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Grab a light-gun and aim for a new high score: Arcade owners can add the new Camhedz cabinet this week and try their hand at a fast-paced two-player shoot-‘em-up. rsg.ms/dc96795 Grab a light-gun and aim for a new high score: Arcade owners can add the new Camhedz cabinet this week and try their hand at a fast-paced two-player shoot-‘em-up.rsg.ms/dc96795 https://t.co/5mzNUTbN2u

GTA Online players can also buy a new arcade cabinet called Camhedz this week. Besides, the game offers 2x GTA$ and RP on Alien Survivals and Business Battles, along with various unlockable clothing rewards.

