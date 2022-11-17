GTA Online helicopter comparison: Volatus vs. SuperVolito

Helicopters in GTA Online are an important mode of transportation, especially if players want to travel from one location to another without constantly encountering other gamers. Furthermore, aerial travel is generally faster than using roads to get somewhere.

Should a player want to buy a chopper in the game, the title will provide them with a range of options. However, not all helicopters offer the same performance.

Whenever there is a discussion about which copter is the best in GTA Online, the Volatus and SuperVolita are always involved. This is because they are two of the most expensive choppers in the game. So, to settle this debate once and for all, this article will compare the features and performance of both of these helicopters and offer a verdict on which is better.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Volatus vs. SuperVolito in GTA Online: Which is better?

Volatus

The Buckingham Volatus is a luxury helicopter whose core design is inspired by the Airbus Helicopter H160. Because of this, it has a very recognizable triangular front and a large cockpit.

The chopper's appearance is quite unique when compared to other helicopters in the game, as its layout has a futuristic look to it. This will surely attract players who are into stylish copters. Its elongated front also makes the Volatus appear huge, which might help in intimidating enemies.

Performance-wise, it is one of the fastest helicopters that players can buy in GTA Online. It has a top speed of 161.25 mph and a lap time of 0:55.388. So, if gamers fancy some air racing, this is the perfect aircraft to buy.

The Volatus also offers great maneuverability, making it easier to handle when flying at high speeds. But, its large size does become a problem when it comes to landing in narrow spaces. Additionally, it does not have strong armor protection and can be easily destroyed by bullets. Thus, players should only use it for traveling. They can buy this helicopter for $2,295,000.

SuperVolito

The Buckingham SuperVolito is a helicopter that takes major design cues from the real-life Eurocopter EC145. It is smaller when compared to the Volatus, although it does have a similar triangular front and large windows.

The smaller size makes it a useful rotorcraft to have when players need to land in tight spots. GTA Online gamers can even access the internet while inside the helicopter as well.

When it comes to performance, the SuperVolito is slower than the Volatus, with a top speed of 148.75 mph and a lap time of 0:55.489. However, it is much more flexible in terms of handling and can be used to perform stunts and complicated maneuvers if players know how to control it properly. This helicopter is also very vulnerable to bullets and can be destroyed easily. Gamers can get it for $2,113,000.

Conclusion

It is clear that the Volatus is much more advantageous to own purely because of its speed and design. It is a luxury helicopter that reeks of money, which might come in handy if players want to show off.

More importantly, its high top speed makes it a great chopper to use when it comes to escaping dangerous situations. This quality alone makes it a worthwhile purchase since, most of the time, players use helicopters for traveling, and the Volatus is perfect for this task. Therefore, GTA Online gamers should definitely go for this rotorcraft instead of the SuperVolito.

In-game top speed and lap time measured by Broughy1322

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes