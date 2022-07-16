GTA Online: How to get the Princess Robot Bubblegum livery

GTA Online might seem like a dark place, but it can be made colorful with some anime liveries.

Rockstar has always been known for spoofing various genres. With that being said, Princess Robot Bubblegum is a blatant parody of popular anime stereotypes. Nonetheless, her series also has some killer anime liveries.

More than a few players want to stand out in GTA Online. Whether it's meant for comedic effect or played absolutely seriously, they can rock the pink and blue color scheme of Princess Robot Bubblegum. Doing so will surely turn some heads in the streets of Los Santos.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

The Princess Robot Bubblegum livery isn't too hard to find in GTA Online

Players just need the right vehicle

GTA Online players can always go for a fancy paint job. They just need to enter the auto shop with a specific vehicle. Whether it's Los Santos Customs or Benny's Original Motor Works, these are great places to start.

Below are the vehicle paint jobs that feature Princess Robot Bubblegum herself, along with their specific price tags. Some of these liveries will go by a different name, as noted below:

Futo : $25,650 (Itasha Drift)

: $25,650 (Itasha Drift) Futo GTX : $27,930 (Itasha Drift)

: $27,930 (Itasha Drift) Penumbra FF : $24,510

: $24,510 Remus : $25,650

: $25,650 RT3000 : $25,650

: $25,650 Scramjet : $25,650

: $25,650 Sultan RS : $38,700

: $38,700 Zion Classic : $23,370 (Waifu Wheels)

: $23,370 (Waifu Wheels) ZR350: $24,510

Princess Robot Bubblegum typically uses a combination of pink, blue and purple colors. Of course, there are custom liveries for other characters from the show. GTA Online players could also try looking into that.

For example, Shiny Wasabi Kitty stands out with a highly saturated mint green. It will definitely be seen from a faraway distance. GTA Online players can find this livery in the following vehicles:

Blista Kanjo : $26,789

: $26,789 Jugular : $23,939

: $23,939 Remus : $27,930

: $27,930 RT3000 : $27,930

: $27,930 Sentinal Classic : $24,510 (2D Relationship)

: $24,510 (2D Relationship) Sugoi: $25,080

Last but not least, these are the highly overlooked Sword Boy paint jobs. Their colors are typically blue, so it's more relaxed by comparison:

RT3000 : $23,939

: $23,939 Vectre: Not yet released (data found inside the game files)

GTA Online players may also notice how the RT3000 seems to have all the anime liveries from that particular show. The car itself has multiple strengths and weaknesses, but the paint jobs are on point.

Some cars need to be modified at Benny's

Certain vehicles need to be converted at Benny's Original Motor Works. Otherwise, GTA Online players won't have access to specific features. This popular auto shop has some unique customizations.

A primary example is the regular Sultan RS. The conversion will cost the player a grand total of $795,000. At the same time, the Sultan RS will also be given a retro look. Furthermore, Benny's custom vehicles are known for their style and substance.

Taste is subjective, but the Princess Robot Bubblegum livery works very well on this vehicle. The vibrant colors and neat artwork make it look intriguing and vibrant. For that reason, it's also the most expensive livery on this list. At the very least, the liveries themselves are very cheap by this game's standards.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far