GTA Online: How good is the Overflod Entity XXR?

The Entity XXR is a very stunning vehicle in GTA Online.

It takes visual cues from the real world Koenigsegg One:1. This hypercar stands out for its sleek design and high performance stats. Of course, the question remains whether or not it's worth buying. There are only so many cars that can fit into a garage in this game.

GTA Online players can always use a car from the super vehicle class. The Entity XXR is made from the Overflod manufacturing brand, which indicates a high level of quality. Here's a quick review of what makes this vehicle so good.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

A GTA Online review of the Overflod Entity XXR

Where to buy and how much it costs

GTA Online players can visit Legendary Motorsport, via the front page of their internet browser. The Entity XXR is worth a whopping $2,305,000. Surprisingly, it's not even the most expensive super car in the game.

Performance upgrades will also be needed for this vehicle. For instance, the highest EMS Upgrade would cost $33,500 at a local mod shop. Players will have to spend over a hundred thousand dollars just to get all the upgrades.

Of course, it will all be worth it by the end. If a GTA Online player is going to buy this vehicle, they need to accept the steep costs. They aren't just paying for the looks, they are also paying for the driving experience.

Overall performance with full upgrades

Broughy1322 is best known for his accurate findings on the vehicle's top speeds. Based on his calculations, the Entity XXR can reach 128 miles per hour. It's among the fastest hypercars in the game.

GTA Online players will definitely notice how fast it goes in a straight line. Quick acceleration is a strong aspect of this vehicle. It also has a good turning radius for very tight areas. Last but not least, it has powerful engine noises for drivers that are into it. Players will feel like the embodiment of power.

With that said, there are a few downsides. Sometimes players will notice how bouncy it feels. The is mainly due to the vehicle's own suspension. Another drawback is the hefty price tag, but then again, that's how it goes in GTA Online. Without fail, the best vehicles tend to be very expensive.

Is the Entity XXR worth getting?

If the player has money to spend in GTA Online, they can't go wrong with the Entity XXR. This hypercar draws people's attention with its modern design. It looks and feels like a very fast car. This is very important for some players, since a vehicle's style and substance means everything.

The Entity XXR is also a classic throwback to the previous console generation, way before the HSW vehicle upgrades. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players can go wrong with this super-fast hypercar.

