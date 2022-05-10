GTA Online: How to start Ron’s Contact Missions

Ron Jakowski has a few easy Contact Missions for GTA Online players. Low-ranking players need a reliable source of income for themselves. Not everybody can spend a few million dollars on a submarine. With that in mind, it's always a good idea to farm certain missions.

Ron's Contact Missions are very simple and straightforward. Beginners can get used to GTA Online's driving and combat sections. More importantly, they can earn some respectable money on the side.

Getting started on Ron's Contact Missions is really easy in GTA Online

Ron Jakowski has a few missions for the players (Image via Rockstar Games)

This guide is meant to help beginner players get their foot in the door. Some of the more recent GTA Online missions can be very difficult, mainly due to never-ending reinforcements and powerful weaponry. By comparison, Ron's Contact Missions are easier to get into.

Here's how it works

GTA Online players can use the following method to begin Ron's Contact Missions:

Press start

Go to the " Online " tab

" tab Click on " Jobs ," followed by " Play Job "

," followed by " " Scroll down to " Rockstar Created "

" Go to " Missions "

" Look for Ron's Contact Missions

Alternatively, players can simply give Ron a call and request a job from him. Trevor's right-hand man should be on the list of mobile contacts. His name will be placed in alphabetical order.

When using the above method, keep in mind that each mission will be chosen by Ron himself. Players who want to choose the missions for themselves should use the first approach instead.

There are eight missions in total

Trevor Philips Enterprises offers a fair amount of missions. Here's a full list of the current jobs in GTA Online:

Base Invaders : Fly into Fort Zancudo, destroy Lazers, and steal a Cargobob

: Fly into Fort Zancudo, destroy Lazers, and steal a Cargobob Crank Up the Volume : Steal an RV and take it to a lab

: Steal an RV and take it to a lab Daemon Run : Steal bikes from a Lost trailer park

: Steal bikes from a Lost trailer park Fueling the Flames : Steal a tanker and bring it to a gas station

: Steal a tanker and bring it to a gas station Landing Gear : Steal a plane and deliver it to the docks

: Steal a plane and deliver it to the docks Romance Isn't Dead : Steal a Lost van for Trevor Philips

: Steal a Lost van for Trevor Philips Turbine Carbine : Go to a Wind Farm to steal a van, then take it back to Trevor's trailer

: Go to a Wind Farm to steal a van, then take it back to Trevor's trailer Wet Workers: Steal a boat, deliver it to a lab, and eliminate the Lost bikers

The Lost MC are the main antagonists for most of these missions. More often than not, they will be driving vans and bikes.

It's a fun callback to the early days of GTA Online

There was a time where GTA Online took place before the events of GTA 5. It's readily apparent from the mission "Romance Isn't Dead," where Johnny Klebitz and Ashley Butler are still alive.

Ron's Contact Missions are relatively easy by modern standards. Most of them involve outrunning the Lost MC with a stolen vehicle. Players won't have any difficulties running them over.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul