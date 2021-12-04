Should GTA Online players buy the Ocelot Jugular?

Right now, GTA Online players can get the Ocelot Jugular at a great discount.

The Jugular is quite the old vehicle in the GTA series. It originally made its debut in the very first game. However, it took several years of absence before it returned to GTA Online. This sports car was reintroduced in the Diamond Casino and Resort update, along with some very steep competition.

Many players compare it unfavorably to the Pariah, another sports car from the Ocelot brand. Regardless, the Jugular has a distinct advantage in affordability since it's currently on sale. GTA Online players should consider several factors before they buy this vehicle.

Is the Ocelot Jugular worth buying in GTA Online?

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



A model Sports car, this baby can cut down the road with the precision of a surgeon



Now available from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online: Presenting the Ocelot JugularA model Sports car, this baby can cut down the road with the precision of a surgeonNow available from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online: rsg.ms/9aef0f3 Presenting the Ocelot JugularA model Sports car, this baby can cut down the road with the precision of a surgeonNow available from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online: rsg.ms/9aef0f3 https://t.co/U2M9UvAwKo

The Ocelot Jugular is supposed to be a sports car, but it performs similarly to a muscle car. GTA Online players should keep that in mind before they buy it. Here's what they need to know about the Jugular.

Overall performance

The Jugular is mostly average, but it truly carries itself with great traction. GTA Online players can navigate bumpy roads without losing control. They can also accelerate at a faster rate. It's the perfect vehicle for drifting, so players should practice it before they start a street race.

Unfortunately, the main downside is competition with the Pariah, which is slightly better in all categories, including top speed and acceleration. The Jugular may seem very underwhelming by comparison.

The best use of this vehicle is in short races with many tight corners. Since the Jugular has good acceleration, it needs to rely on short bursts rather than longer roads. Otherwise, it's likely to be outclassed by other sports cars.

Price range

GTA Online players can head over to Legendary Motorsport. The Ocelot Jugular is available for a whopping $1,225,000. Predictably, many players would prefer getting it at a discount. Unless the player is grinding the Cayo Perico heist, it generally takes a while to make good money.

The trade price is $918,750, which can only be unlocked in the Diamond Casino and Resort missions. Players must select the Jugular as their primary vehicle, then complete the heist as a leader.

Right now, GTA Online players can also buy the Jugular at a respectable discount. The original sales price has dropped by 35%, which brings it to $796,250. Now is the best time to purchase the Jugular, should the player be interested.

Final verdict

Truth be told, the Ocelot Jugular is no match for the Pariah. The latter is better in almost every category. However, there is one saving grace for the Jugular.

The Ocelot Pariah may be a good alternative, but it's slightly more expensive at $1,420,000. Of course, GTA Online players can take advantage of this week's sales. The Jugular has a 35% discount, which makes it significantly cheaper than the Pariah. There is a difference of $623,750 between these vehicles.

Players should only buy the Jugular if they prefer a cheaper version of the Pariah. It's a solid vehicle, but there are better sports cars available.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by R. Elahi