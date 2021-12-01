Should GTA Online players buy the RO-86 Alkonost?

GTA Online players should be wary before they purchase the RO-86 Alkonost.

The strategic bomber first showed up back in the Cayo Perico update. It's easily one of the heaviest vehicles in GTA Online. The plane weighs over 55,500 kilograms, which puts it into perspective. It can be stored in a personal hangar, although it takes up a lot of space.

GTA Online gamers need to consider whether or not it's worth the extravagant costs. The RO-86 Alkonost is one of the stealthier bomber planes, although it requires a certain altitude.

Assessing the RO-86 Alkonost's worth in GTA Online

The RO-86 Alkonost is very expensive even by GTA Online standards. Users must justify their purchase, or else they risk sinking money into something pointless.

Here's a brief overview of the Alkonost and whether or not it's worth the hefty price tag.

Overall performance

Unlike most planes, the RO-86 Alkonost has pretty good handling, and players can even activate the stealth mode. However, the game only allows it with higher altitudes, which is a significant drawback.

This is very problematic with its main purpose, which is carpet-bombing areas. Gamers need to have extreme accuracy if they want to hit their targets since they have to calculate where the bombs will drop. The most likely scenario will see them will miss their landing.

While there is a second passenger seat, it serves no purpose since they can only sit down. The huge airplane size also takes up an entire hangar. Overall, the Alkonost is severely lacking in many features.

Price range

GTA Online users can buy the RO-86 Alkonost at Warstock Cache & Carry. At $4,350,000, it's easily one of the most expensive aircraft in the entire series.

The trade price is a bit cheaper at $3,262,500. To unlock it, GTA Online players must complete the Cayo Perico heist as the leader. They must also select the RO-86 Alkonost as a vehicle.

Final verdict

Simply put, GTA Online players should avoid buying the Alkonost. It's a colossal waste of money since it doesn't even do a decent job hitting targets. Spending four million dollars on this product would be a terrible decision.

The Alkonost isn't viable in any competitive format, as its negatives far outweigh the positives. Gamers will face difficulties trying to bomb others without getting wasted. They are better off saving their money for something more useful.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer