GTA Online: Is the Thruster jetpack still viable?

Only the richest GTA Online players can show off their Thruster in style.

From now until May 18, Rockstar is giving this jetpack some love. It's currently sold at a 30% discount, so players should consider taking a look. The Mammoth Thruster takes inspiration from GTA San Andreas, which featured a jetpack that was very fun to use.

Of course, GTA Online physics are much different, so players can't expect the same experience. There are several flying vehicles in this game and they are mostly worth millions of dollars. With that in mind, the Thruster really needs to stand out from the pack.

Can GTA Online players still find use for the Thruster?

It's been a few years since the Doomsday update. A lot has changed in this game, yet one constant remains. Flying vehicles will also be useful for transportation purposes. The question remains whether or not the Thruster is the right choice.

How to get the vehicle

GTA Online players will first need a Facility so they can store their jetpack. The overall base price can range from $1,250,000 to $2,950,000. Facilities can be purchased from Maze Bank Foreclosures.

Meanwhile, the Thruster is sold at Warstock Cache and Carry. It's among the most expensive vehicles in the game, with a steep price tag of $3,657,500.

At the very least, GTA Online players can reduce the original price tag. If they run a Facility, they should complete the Doomsday Scenario as the heist leader. They will unlock a trade price of $2,750,000.

Overall performance

It basically moves like a helicopter, only without its disadvantages. Helicopters can easily crash into objects and explode. By comparison, the Thruster will merely bump into them. However, the engines can still be damaged this way.

GTA Online players can tightly maneuver small areas with this jetpack. It's a reliable vehicle to get around the city since it offers good steering and handling. For some reason, the camera is way too close, so players should opt for the first person view.

Players will also have access to machine guns or missiles. With that said, combat should be avoided with this jetpack. Users have virtually no defenses against other players, especially if they are using a homing missile.

In conclusion

Unfortunately, the Mammoth Thruster is not worth the costly price tag. There are significantly better alternatives in this game.

The Oppressor Mk II is a much faster vehicle. It also has better missile accuracy for combat purposes. By comparison, the Thruster tends to miss very often. It's also very difficult to aim with the close-up camera. While it does have a higher missile capacity, the reload time is way too long.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

