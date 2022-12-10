GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update to include special benefits for GTA+ members

Rockstar Games has announced special benefits for GTA+ members ahead of the Los Santos Drug Wars update's release in GTA Online. This information comes from an official newswire post made by the developers.

GTA+ members will get exclusive perks in the update-related new set of missions, including a generous boost to cash, RP, and much more throughout the Membership event period.

GTA+ membership special benefits announced in new GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames GTA+ Members get special benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars including bonuses on new story missions, an upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6x6, new and exclusive festive apparel, and more: rsg.ms/d98cdb6 GTA+ Members get special benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars including bonuses on new story missions, an upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6x6, new and exclusive festive apparel, and more: rsg.ms/d98cdb6 https://t.co/6dLXZ1O2tM

As can be seen in the Twitter post, Rockstar has announced several benefits for GTA+ members in the upcoming Los Santos Drug Wars DLC for the game. The update will be released on December 13, 2022, and will include the following perks for all the members:

1.5X GTA$ and RP - First Dose missions

The First Dose Missions are described by developers as a set of new story-driven missions that will kick-start the expansive two-part story of the Los Santos Drug Wars. Members will be able to earn 1.5X cash and RP by completing these missions throughout the Membership event period. Players should note that this benefit can be stacked with upcoming weekly bonuses as well.

Free - Installation of Acid Lab

The Acid Lab is expected to be a new type of mobile property that can be installed on the back of a new vehicle, MTL Brickade 6x6. The cost of the setup is not disclosed right now; however, members can install it free of cost.

50% boost - Acid production speed

They will also be able to enjoy a 50% boost in Acid production speed, which will supposedly be a necessary thing for running the Acid Lab.

According to the latest Rockstar Newswire, the new Membership event will start this Tuesday, December 13:

“There’s also new and exclusive festive apparel coming with the new Membership event period beginning on December 13 to help you gear up for the holiday season — along with new Property and Vehicle benefits.”

Players should note that all current recurring membership benefits will continue alongside the new ones, including:

The $500,000 bonus gets deposited directly into players’ Maze Bank account every month

Free VIP/CEO abilities

15% bonus on all Shark Cards

The GTA+ member-only 15% boost can be stacked on top of the current 20-25% increase to all Shark Card Denominations.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe will be free to all GTA Online players for a limited time in the upcoming GTA Online update: rsg.ms/1f57034 As a result of that absolutely staggering take in The Heists Challenge, the retro-styled Declasse Tahoma Coupe will be free to all GTA Online players for a limited time in the upcoming GTA Online update: rsg.ms/1f57034 https://t.co/kJTxW3HD0W

The Los Santos Drug Wars part 1 will be released on December 13 on all major platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, and PC. Fans can expect more information about the upcoming content to be shared by the developers soon.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes