GTA Online money hacks (May 2024)

GTA Online money hacks are a good way for new players to earn a decent amount of money in the game. Since these don't exploit glitches or illegal ways, players don't have to worry about getting banned by Rockstar Games. However, it will take some time for you to reach your goal and get super rich in the game using these hacks.

Following all the GTA Online money hacks mentioned in the article will let you stack up the cash and create a steady stream of income. This is a much better way to make money in the long run.

Some of the best GTA Online money hacks, tips, and tricks players can use

1) Keep an eye on the weekly bonus

With each GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar Games offers bonus cash and RP to players on specific missions. Completing them is one of the best ways to make money in the game, especially for new players. Sometimes, the game even offers double or triple cash bonuses on existing business missions making them much more lucrative.

2) Complete the time trials

Time Trials are a great way to make money. (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Time Trials are one of the best GTA Online money hacks. They have been a part of the game for quite some time and veteran players keep grinding them for money. Time Trials are also quite amazing since they only take a couple of minutes to complete. So, take out your fast vehicle in GTA Online and earn some good cash without participating in anything dangerous.

3) Daily Challenges

Daily Objectives are a great way to make money. (Image via YouTube/ TheProfessional)

Daily challenges might sound futile but can turn into one of the best GTA Online money hacks. They are easy and quite interesting to do. The game usually asks you to use a certain weapon or obtain headshots on enemies and offer monetary rewards against it.

4) Set up the Nightclub and reap the passive income

Nightclubs offer a lot of money. (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

While setting up the Nightclub requires you to make a lot of initial investment, the reward for the hard work is good enough. However, the most amazing part of this business is the passive income that it offers.

Players can obtain up to $50k every in-game day just by being active and online. So, those who aren't interested in doing the warehouse missions can simply roam around the map and collect the free cash.

5) Acid Lab is your friend

Acid Lab is easy to set up and produce money. (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Acid Lab is a mobile drug production facility that is also one of the best businesses in the game. It can also be one of the best GTA Online money hacks since players can use the boost at the right time to increase the production rate and complete the sell missions side by side. This will allow the Acid Lab to produce a lot of money with minimal investment.

6) Taxi Work might be slow but it's profitable

Taxi Work is a good way to make money. (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

While some players have dubbed Taxi Work as the worst job in the game, new players can use it as one of the best GTA Online money hacks and stack up decent cash. If you follow all the instructions carefully, you can make around $100k with around 30 minutes of driving. This is decent cash for new players who don't own businesses.

7) Cayo Perico is the best heist

Cayo Perico is the best way to make money. (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Anyone looking for one of the best GTA Online money hacks that doesn't involve anything illegal but also grants good money needs to grind the Cayo Perico heist. While it does require you to purchase the Kosatka submarine, one can easily get the investment back in less than two heists. Being stealthy makes things even better by saving up time and effort allowing you to grind it even more.

8) Set up the cocaine lockup

Cocaine Lockup makes good money. (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Cocaine Lockup also happens to be one of the easiest GTA Online money hacks to follow. Once you own a Motorcycle Club in the game, the first thing you should set up is the cocaine lockup. However, the hack here is to let it do the processing in the background while you participate in heists. By the time you're back, the drug will be ready to sell, making you enough profit.

9) Selling cars

Selling cars can be profitable. (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Now, there are various ways to go in this method. While players can sell their own cars, it is better to wait for Simeon's call and deliver the vehicles to him. There are some car duplication glitches that players like to use. These are unstable and often don't work as desired. So, it is better to do things the right way and not use any of the illegal GTA Online money hacks.

10) Selling goods in public lobbies is dangerous yet profitable

Selling goods in a public lobby is better. (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Most players like to play in private lobbies thanks to the griefers. However, GTA Online rewards players who do sell missions in the public lobbies. This is one of the better GTA Online money hacks that can be dangerous but also quite profitable. However, it is best if new players stick to the private lobbies till they level up and obtain better weapons and armor.

FAQs about GTA Online

Is it hard to earn money in GTA Online?

It can be a little challenging for new players to make money in the game since the most profitable ways require businesses and expensive properties.

Can using GTA Online money hacks lead to a ban?

Using money glitches and exploiting bugs can sometimes lead to getting banned. It is better to not use them at all.

