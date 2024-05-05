5 things not to expect from GTA Online Summer Update 2024

The GTA Online Summer Update 2024 is a highly-anticipated event in the community. Fans can't wait to see everything that Rockstar Games has planned for the upcoming big update for the multiplayer mode. While most players are expecting a lot from the update, others fear Rockstar Games might underdeliver leading to a lot of disappointment.

Hence, it is best to know and speculate about the main things one should not expect from the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024. This will save players from disappointment and get them ready for the new content.

This article will list five such things that Rockstar games might not deliver with the upcoming update.

Note: The article is speculative and based on the writer's opinion. Players are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

5 things the GTA Online Summer Update 2024 might not deliver

1) Missions with single-player protagonists

The new update might not have missions with the single-player campaign protagonists (Image via Rockstar Games)

While Rockstar Games has dubbed the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024 as "Big," players should expect it to offer missions revolving around single-player protagonists. Franklin already has his Agency to take care of there are no signs of Michael De Santa returning anytime soon.

Hence, players should not expect the update to have the protagonists from the campaign. While almost everybody wants the studio to roll out a Micheal DLC, this one might not be targeted at the retired criminal.

2) Bug fixes

The upcoming update might not fix the existing bugs but rather bring in new ones (Image via Rockstar Games || Steam)

Most of the big updates for the online multiplayer mode usually bring new bugs and glitches to the game. Hence, it is not sensible to expect Rockstar Games to fix some of the biggest issues from the game with the GTA Online Summer Update 2024.

Adding new content is most likely to bring in a new set of bugs so things like NPCs with incredible aim and broken Business Raid battle will not get fixed any time soon. Rockstar Games usually rolls out patch fix updates after a couple of days to resolve immediate issues in the game.

3) Free cars for regular players

Players shouldn't expect the new update to give away a free car (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Rockstar Games often celebrates new updates by giving away free vehicles to players. However, one should not expect them to follow suit with the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024. This is mainly because the studio is introducing a new Supercar called Overflod Pipistrello to the game.

While GTA+ members will get this vehicle for free, regular players will need to spend the in-game cash to obtain this car. Hence, it is unlikely that Rockstar Games would give away a vehicle for free since it would take the spotlight away from the Pipistrello. Thus, players shouldn't expect to get a free vehicle in this coming update.

4) A new business

The new update might not add a new business to the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are already a variety of businesses in GTA Online that players can grind to earn money. Hence, there is a slim chance that Rockstar Games would bring in new business with the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024.

Since the Salvage Yard was added to the game not too long ago, the studio might want to take some time before adding a new property to the game.

Instead of a business, the update could introduce a new heist to the game allowing players to earn more money during the GTA Online weekly update rotations. This would be interesting because it has been some time since players could band together and rob a new place.

5) New characters

Players shouldn't expect to see new characters with the new update (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online already has a plethora of amazing characters who either help the protagonist to complete missions or become an obstacle for them to overcome. Hence, players shouldn't expect to see a new roster of characters making an appearance with the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024.

It would most likely be an existing iconic character offering new missions and rewards to players. This was the case with the previous Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update as well when Vincent made a comeback.

FAQs about GTA Online Summer Update 2024.

Will Overflod Pipistrello be the only new car with the update?

Most likely not. Overflod Pipistrello is the first car that Rockstar Games has introduced to the public.

When will the new update roll out?

Rockstar Games has not yet announced a release date for the upcoming update. However, players expect it to drop around mid-May 2024.

