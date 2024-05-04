Top 5 Overflod cars in GTA Online before Pipistrello Update

Overflod cars in GTA Online are usually based on real-life Koenigsegg cars, and although they're not as fast as their real-life counterparts, they're still quite fast by GTA Online standards. Now, most players have already heard about the Overflod Pipistrello that's bound to arrive in the upcoming summer update. As such, many are eager to complete their Overflod collection in the game before making way for the new car.

With that in mind, we've prepared a list of the best Overflod cars in GTA Online. These have been ranked according to the most important factors like top speed, lap times, and price-to-performance ratio.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Overflod cars in GTA Online as of May 2024, ranked

5) Zeno

The Zeno is a rather futuristic-looking hypercar (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Price: $2,820,000

$2,820,000 Top speed: 127.5 mph

127.5 mph Lap time: 1:01.428

When it comes to the design, the Zeno is a bit different in comparison to other Overflod cars in GTA Online. This is because, unlike most Overflod cars which are based on Koenigsegg models, the Zeno is based on the SSC Tuatara.

In terms of performance, the Zeno is slower than the Entity XXR but its better handling allows it to have faster lap times. The only major downside is its price, which makes it the most expensive car manufactured by Overflod.

4) Tyrant

The Tyrant has a one-of-a-kind design (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Price: $2,515,000

$2,515,000 Top speed: 127 mph

127 mph Lap time: 1:01.363

The Tyrant shares a lot of similarities with the Zeno in Grand Theft Auto Online. It has a similar price, speed, and lap time, but most importantly, it's also not a Koenigsegg car. The Tyrant's design is in fact, inspired by two different Apollo models — the Arrow and the Intensa Emozione.

Despite being only a tad bit slower than the Zeno, it manages to get a faster lap time thanks to more responsive handling.

3) Entity XF

The Entity XF boasts a classic Koenigsegg design (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Price: $795,000

$795,000 Top speed: 121.5 mph

121.5 mph Lap time: 1:01.678

If you're looking for a classic Koenigsegg car in Grand Theft Auto Online, the Entity XF is the car you want. It's heavily based on the CCX, with design elements taken from the CCR as well as the Agera. However, the design inspirations aren't limited to Koenigsegg, and certain Porsche and Lamborghini models have also been considered.

What makes this car worth buying is its price-to-performance ratio. Although it's one of the slower Overflod cars in GTA Online, it doesn't cost much. However, Rockstar removed this car from GTA Online so you'll have to resort to the LS Car Meet or the showrooms to get it.

2) Autarch

The Autarch looks like it was made for the tracks (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Price: $1,955,000

$1,955,000 Top speed: 125.5 mph

125.5 mph Lap time: 0:59.960

The Autarch is one of the most alien-looking Overflod cars in GTA Online, and that's because it's mostly inspired by the Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG 003. It takes inspiration from other car models as well, and may even have some minor design elements from the Koenigsegg One:1.

The Autarch boasts exceptional handling, which makes it quite fast around corners despite being slower than most of the Overflod cars in GTA Online. It's also somewhat affordable, as its price is just below the $2 million mark. As such, buying an Autarch might be a good idea while you wait for the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024.

1) Entity MT

One of the best Overflod cars in GTA Online right now (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Price: $2,355,000

$2,355,000 Top speed: 131.25 mph

131.25 mph Lap time: 1:03.196

The Overflod Pipistrello hasn't come out yet, which makes the Entity MT the newest Overflod car in the game. It's based on the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut, with some elements taken from the Koenigsegg Regera. While it's somewhat expensive, the Entity MT is also the fastest Overflod car right now.

Its lap times are a bit disappointing, but the HSW upgrades boost its speed to 150.5 mph. Although it's somewhat expensive, you can get this car for free if you have a GTA+ membership this May.

