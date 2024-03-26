Top 5 Obey cars in GTA Online that you need to own in 2024

Obey cars in GTA Online are based on several popular real-life Audi vehicles and the manufacturer itself is based on Audi, with a similar logo. So, if you're a fan of Audi sports cars and play Grand Theft Auto Online, you'll probably want to buy in-game cars that Obey makes. These are some of the most coveted cars in the game, not only due to their looks but also because of their superior performance.

In light of that, we've put together a short list of some of the best Obey cars in GTA Online that you can get at the moment. The rankings are based on many factors like price-to-performance ratio, design, and more.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Five best Obey cars in GTA Online, ranked

5) Obey Omnis E-GT

The Omnis E-GT is an electric car that was added to the game alongside The Criminal Enterprises update in 2022. The design inspiration for this car is pretty obvious, as it's based on the Audi e-tron GT. The Omnis E-GT is one of two electric Obey Cars in GTA Online but the only one worth buying, as the other one, the I-Wagen, has a poor price-to-performance ratio.

The Omnis E-GT boasts remarkable acceleration since it's an electric car, and this is further enhanced by its AWD drivetrain. You can buy the Omnis E-GT for $1,795,000 from Legendary Motorsport, which is where you'll also find most of the other cars on this list. This is also an Imani Tech vehicle in GTA Online, which is another added bonus.

4) Obey Omnis

The Omnis is an off-road rally car based on the iconic Audi Sport Quattro S1, but surprisingly, it's included in the Sports category. It's a one-of-a-kind vehicle in the game, and the real-life model is a big part of Audi's history. So, if you like collecting Obey cars in GTA Online, you'd definitely want to add this to your garage.

In terms of performance, the Omnis is just like what you'd expect from a rally car. It excels in off-road racing and has exceptional handling thanks to its AWD system. This car is available for free to those who own the Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack, while it usually costs $701,000 at Southern SA Super Autos.

3) Obey Tailgater S

The Tailgater S was added along with the Los Santos Tuners update. As such, it's the only one of the Obey cars in GTA Online to be included in the Tuners category. Naturally, this means that the car has tons of customization options, but an added advantage is that it handles quite well for a sedan of this sort.

The Obey Tailgater S seems to take inspiration from the Audi RS3 Sedan. As the name suggests, it's a highly upgraded variant of the regular Tailgater, which Rockstar removed from GTA Online and is not purchasable. The Tailgater S, on the other hand, can be bought for $1,495,000, which is very close to what most other Tuners cost in the game.

2) Obey 8F Drafter

The Obey 8F Drafter seems heavily inspired by the 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe, and as such, it's one of the coolest-looking Obey cars in GTA Online. It is heavily customizable, and it also has a unique engine sound like no other. In terms of performance, the 8F Drafter isn't going to win you any races in its category, but it has insanely good handling and decent acceleration.

Rockstar is currently offering a free Obey 8F Drafter, but you can only get it if you avail the offer by March 18, 2024. Nevertheless, the car is still somewhat cheap, with a base price of just $718,000.

1) Obey 10F Widebody

The Obey 10F Widebody is a custom variant of the Obey 10F with a pre-installed widebody kit. Both cars are based on the Audi R8 (Type 4S), while the widebody modification might have been inspired by the Liberty Walk body kit. This vehicle is faster than all other Obey cars in GTA Online, with a top speed of 128 mph (tested by YouTuber Broughy1322).

The insane speed of the Obey 10F Widebody also puts it on the list of the fastest sports cars in GTA Online. This vehicle comes with plenty of customization options, as expected, and it boasts exceptional handling. To get the Obey 10F Widebody, you'll have to buy a regular 10F for $1,675,000 and then convert it at Benny's for $575,000.

