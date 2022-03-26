How to get MK 2 Oppressor in GTA Online next-gen (2022)

GTA Online next-gen was released on March 15 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. This new version is pulling in loads of new players who have never played the game before. The lobbies on the next-gen are seemingly filled with helpless and clueless new players.

The Oppressor MK 2 is a monumental vehicle in the game. It is a flying bike which is powered by rocket boosts and also has a hover mode. The bike can also shoot some of the best tracking homing missiles in-game.

This makes it a must-have vehicle for everyone. But it shares a love-hate relationship with gamers. This article talks about how to buy the MK 2.

How to buy the Oppressor MK 2 on GTA Online

The Oppressor MK 2 is by far the best vehicle a grinder could have in the game. The bike is best used to travel far distances in a jiffy. Granted, helicopters and jets can also fly but the former isn't as fast and jets aren't as accessible.

The MK 2 is locked behind a huge paywall in GTA Online and with good reason. There are certain steps a player can take to make sure that the Oppressor MK 2 costs the least and in turn gives out the best bang for their buck.

The flying bike can simply be bought from Warstock Cache and Carry by spending GTA$3,890,250 for those who can't wait. However, unlocking the trade price saves almost a million. Just by completing five client jobs via the Terrorbyte, the Oppressor MK 2 can be bought for $2,925,000.

The Terrorbyte is an excellent vehicle with its own perks, but it comes in real handy for Oppressor MK 2 owners in GTA Online. This is because the stock bike doesn't come with homing missiles. Gamers can only modify the Oppressor in the Specialized Vehicle Workshop housed inside the Terrorbyte.

To own a Terrorbyte, gamers must first purchase a Nightclub. It all seems like an endless paywall right now, but it pays itself over several times once gamers know what to do. Currently, the next-gen version of the game offers $4,000,000 to those who create new characters.

This money is used in the career-builder where gamers can also buy a business to start off with. Selecting the Nightclub option here solves a lot of issues for people who want the MK2.

In the career-builder, gamers can buy a Nightclub and also a Terrorbyte (via the vehicles tab). It is advisable to grind out the money for the Oppressor and its upgrades at once.

