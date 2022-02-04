5 Best Utility Vehicles in GTA Online

GTA Online has many vehicles. Players are often spoilt for choice. The vehicles also cost a lot of money which keeps grinding at the top of the to-do list. There are cars, bikes, planes, choppers, submarines, boats, yachts, jet skis, etc.

While most vehicles serve the purpose of traveling from point A to point B, some do a lot more. This article deals with the latter classification or utility vehicles as gamers like to call them. These vehicles help players with traveling and help out with things like modifications, defense, etc.

The top 5 Utility Vehicles in GTA Online

5) Armoured Kuruma

The Best Utility Vehicle to Start out [Image via Sportskeeda]

GTA Online lobbies are filled with players all the time. Most of the players are there to grind money and complete missions. Some, however, prefer to irritate other players by constantly killing them. Apart from that, GTA Online has many missions where players can get overwhelmed by the NPC army.

The Armoured Kuruma is an all-around vehicle that is fast and can take a couple of hits. The car is available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $698,000. It can be bought for less ($525,000) after completing the Flecca Job Heist.

4) Sparrow

Using the Sparrow has its Benefits [Image via Sportkeeda]

There are many aircraft in the game ranging from planes to choppers to flying bikes. Sparrow, however, stands out among that crowd as it is incredibly useful to players who want to travel quickly while always being ready for a fight.

The Sparrow is currently the fastest chopper in the game and features unlimited rockets. Another plus for players grinding the Cayo Perico Heist is that the Sparrow can be stored inside the Kosatka submarine at any time.

The Sparrow can be purchased at Warstock Cache and Carry for $1,815,000 and added as a Moon Pool upgrade to the submarine.

3) Toreador

The Toreador is easily one of the most fun vehicles to use in the game. Players who remember using the Stromberg can relate to this vehicle with rocket boosts.

The Toreador is an amphibious vehicle with rocket-powered boosts at the back. The car/submarine also comes equipped with some of the best tracking homing rockets.

It costs $3,660,000 and can be purchased at Warstock Cache and Carry. A trade price ($2,925,000) can be unlocked after completing five client jobs.

2) Terrorbyte

The Terrorbyte is a multi-functional RV and resembles the MOC a lot. There are slight differences that bring out the Terrorbyte on top. The truck has a nerve center that can act as a mobile base of operations for all businesses like The Agency, MC Businesses, and CEO Businesses.

It also houses a separate vehicle modding section, which can be used to mod the Oppressor Mk2. The Terrorbyte is available at Warstock Cache and Carry for $1,375,000. The upgrades can get the price up to $3,400,000. Players do need to own a nightclub in GTA Online to purchase this.

1) Oppressor Mk2

This is a vehicle most GTA Online players hate. It is the griefer’s best friend but a great vehicle nonetheless.

The Oppressor Mk2 is a rocket-powered flying bike that can shoot accurate homing missiles. It can help players travel extremely fast while staying away from threats on the ground.

The vehicle is available at Warstock Cache and Carry for $3,890,250. A trade price ($2,925,000) can be unlocked by completing five client jobs.

Note: The article reflects the author's view.

