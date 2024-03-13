This GTA Online Nightclub guide aims to help you understand the basic functions of the establishment and how it runs in the game. While most other businesses in the title operate on the principle of stealing/buying supplies and selling finished products for a profit, the Nightclub makes money passively for the most part. That said, it does require you to maintain high popularity.

For those interested in learning more, here is the GTA Online Nightclub guide for 2024.

GTA Online Nightclub guide 2024: How to buy, profits, upgrades, and more

GTA Online players can buy a Nightclub from Maze Bank Foreclosures. Here is a list of all the property locations and their respective costs:

Del Perro - $1,645,000

- $1,645,000 Vespucci Canals - $1,320,000

- $1,320,000 Strawberry - $1,525,000

- $1,525,000 Los Santos International Airport (LSIA) - $1,135,000

- $1,135,000 Mission Row - $1,440,000

- $1,440,000 La Mesa - $1,500,000

- $1,500,000 Cypress Flats - $1,370,000

- $1,370,000 West Vinewood - $1,700,000

- $1,700,000 Downtown Vinewood - $1,670,000

- $1,670,000 Elysian Island - $1,080,000

Those low on cash can choose the property that best fits their budget, but getting one of the Vinewood Nightclubs is ideal due to their position on the map and connectivity to the highway.

Note that most of the upgrades listed when buying a Nightclub are cosmetic and can be skipped. However, you should consider increasing storage as it helps with the business' underground warehouse, which we will take a look at later in this GTA Online Nightclub guide.

GTA Online Nightclub guide: Optional upgrades (Image via YouTube/BeatsDown)

To make the most money with this business passively, which is up to $50,000 every 48 minutes, you must maintain its popularity bar at a high level.

This can be done by completing Nightclub Management missions at regular intervals. They can be launched from the office computer.

You can also maintain popularity by completing Nightclub random events, which have two types and spawn inside the Nightclub itself. Furthermore, hiring a new DJ for the first time will completely fill the popularity bar.

The passive income is stored in the Nightclub office safe, which has a maximum capacity of $250,000. No extra money will get stored in it beyond this amount, so make sure to empty it periodically to avoid losing additional revenue.

GTA Online Nightclub guide: Office safe location (Image via YouTube/BeatsDown)

Next on the GTA Online Nightclub guide is the warehouse. To operate it, you must hire technicians for its various departments that unlock upon owning certain GTA Online businesses.

Here is a list of all warehouse departments, which business each requires you to own to be unlocked, and their hourly profit margin:

Cargo and Shipments ( Special Cargo Warehouse ) - $8,570

Special Cargo Warehouse - $8,570 Sporting Goods ( Bunker ) - $7500

Bunker - $7500 South American Imports ( Cocaine Lockup ) - $13,500

Cocaine Lockup - $13,500 Pharmaceutical Research ( Meth Lab ) - $11,500

Meth Lab - $11,500 Organic Produce ( Weed Farm ) - $6,075

Weed Farm - $6,075 Printing and Copying ( Document Forgery Office ) - $5,400

Document Forgery Office - $5,400 Cash Creation (Counterfeit Cash Factory) - $9,450

The hired technicians accrue goods for the warehouse that can be sold for a profit. However, since you can only hire a maximum of five technicians, go with the most profitable ones if possible.

You can also get supplies for the warehouse via Business Battles or by calling Yohan and launching a supply mission.

The goods can be sold separately or together. Needless to say, the latter helps save time. Additionally, sell them in an Invite Only session to avoid interference from other players.

All of this can be done from the Nightclub office computer. You should also buy Equipment and Staff upgrades from this computer, if affordable, as they help with the business' functioning.

The Nightclub is a great business that could be a great fit for GTA Online 2.0, Grand Theft Auto 6's rumored multiplayer mode. Unfortunately, not much is known about the much-anticipated title yet.

Rockstar Games has released only one trailer so far, but GTA 6 trailer 2 is expected to arrive at some point in 2024.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Can you afford a Nightclub in Vinewood? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion