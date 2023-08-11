GTA Online Nightshark vs. Insurgent: Which vehicle is better to get at a 40% discount

Two well-armored vehicles have a 40% discount in GTA Online this week: The Nightshark and the Insurgent. This sale only lasts through August 16, 2023, so gamers don't have much time to consider this matter. Anybody unsure which vehicle to get should know that this article will cover the advantages and disadvantages of each choice.

Generally speaking, the Nightshark is the slightly better option for several reasons, which will be covered below. The main reason to get the Insurgent is if you want to save money and prefer to enable Passive Mode. A more in-depth guide will be provided in the following section.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Reasons why the Nightshark is better than the Insurgent in GTA Online at a 40% discount

Extra features and top speed make this the better-armored vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

Both cars have a generous 40% discount and are known for being armored in GTA Online. In this regard, they're equals. They take the same amount of explosives to destroy them when fully upgraded, such as:

27 homing missiles.

Nine direct RPG shots.

23 shots from a Heavy Sniper Mk II's Explosive Rounds.

Five blasts from a Rhino.

Both cars are excellent options if a person wants to survive in Freemode. However, there are other differences to point out below.

The Insurgent is slightly outclassed (Image via Rockstar Games)

Both cars are slow, but their top speeds aren't equal. Here is a comparison:

HVY Nightshark top speed: 104.75 mph (168.58 km/h)

104.75 mph (168.58 km/h) HVY Insurgent top speed: 98.25 mph (158.12 km/h)

That small amount of extra top speed means the Nightshark is the better vehicle for general transportation in GTA Online. It's not fast, but it's rare for durable vehicles capable of withstanding over a dozen homing missiles to have a top speed of over 100 mph.

Only one of these two vehicles is weaponized (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are two more notable advantages that the Nightshark possesses:

Machine Guns: This weapon has decent firepower and free ammunition.

This weapon has decent firepower and free ammunition. Towing: This car can tow an Anti-Aircraft Trailer, which could be helpful if you're playing with a friend.

These aren't huge advantages per se, but they're still examples of content that the Insurgent lacks. Note that this article only references this car's base model and not its related Pick-Up variants since they're not available at a 40% discount.

The value of a 40% discount

Their current 40% discounts only last through August 16. 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are each vehicle's prices with the 40% discount from the August 10 update applied to them:

HVY Insurgent's cost: $538,650 ($405,000 at Trade Price)

$538,650 ($405,000 at Trade Price) HVY Nightshark's cost: $747,000

In terms of saving money, the Insurgent has the advantage. The price difference is slight by GTA Online standards, but it's still something for players to consider. One could argue that the small cost difference is justified as the HVY Nightshark is faster and is weaponized.

GTA Online players don't need both vehicles, especially since the MTL Brickade 6x6 arguably outclasses them due to being a free option that's even more durable by comparison.

In related news, their discounts may end next week, but there are rumors that Grand Theft Auto 6 could be announced soon.

Poll : Which car do you prefer? Nightshark Insurgent 0 votes