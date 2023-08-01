Top 5 fastest HSW vehicles in GTA Online, ranked by lap time

One way to know the fastest HSW vehicles in GTA Online is by checking their lap times. Note that all HSW vehicle lap time stats referenced here comes from YouTuber Broughy1322's data for a single course. Other tracks would have different times, but the important part is that the general records should be consistent for multipurpose races.

The top five here are ranked solely by lap time, as using a different metric like top speed would result in an entirely different list altogether. Knowing the fastest options available is wise if you want to win races. Without further ado, let's check out the number five spot.

Note: This article was written amid the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

These are the five fastest HSW vehicles in GTA Online by lap time

5) Deveste Eight

A Deveste Eight (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lap Time: 0:58.359

Three HSW Supercars are on this GTA Online list, with the slowest of the bunch being the Deveste Eight. It's even slightly slower than the Emerus (0:58.291), which has no Hao's Special Works modifications. Nonetheless, the Deveste Eight has a phenomenal top speed (151.75 mph), making it the top of its class in that department.

Note that lap time is best used as a metric in races with several turns. If the player is on a track where they go straight, then the Deveste Eight will be even better than some of the options listed.

4) La Coureuse

A La Coureuse (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lap Time: 0:56.139

The newest HSW vehicle in GTA Online is the La Coureuse, which has a mighty lap time of 0:56.139. That's several seconds faster than the Itali GTO Stinger TT's 0:59.292, which is second place for the Sports car class. It's safe to say that the La Coureuse is a must-have for anybody interested in Sports car races.

This electric automobile can use Imani Tech upgrades (a great feature that should return in Grand Theft Auto 6 Online), giving it an edge over most other cars in GTA Online. Thus, players can easily use the La Coureuse while in Freemode and not worry much about griefers if equipped with the Missile Lock-On Jammer.

3) Cyclone II

A Cyclone II (Image via GTA Wiki)

Lap Time: 0:55.823

This HSW vehicle is the second-fastest Supercar in GTA Online by lap time. The Cyclone II is another electric automobile, meaning its top speed is lowered in exchange for much better acceleration and handling. Unlike the La Coureuse, there are no special features for the Cyclone II apart from the HSW upgrade.

It is worth mentioning that the Cyclone II is just barely slower than the next car on this list regarding lap time, as the difference is merely just a few milliseconds. However, the upcoming automobile can no longer be used in HSW Time Trials, so if you want a fast car, the Cyclone II is your best bet.

2) Weaponized Ignus

A Weaponized Ignus (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lap Time: 0:55.589

Only one HSW vehicle is faster than the Weaponized Ignus. However, this automobile is the fastest car that can equip this upgrade since the next spot is reserved for a motorcycle. The Weaponized Ignus is a Supercar with an impressive lap time of 0:55.589, topping the Superclass.

It can also equip a Missile Lock-On Jammer to deter other players from targeting it with homing missiles. Just know that its armor is like a standard civilian car, meaning a single lucky explosive would blow it up. Otherwise, the only other thing worth mentioning is that the Weaponized Ignus has a machine gun that does decent damage to anything it hits.

1) Hakuchou Drag

A Hakuchou Drag (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lap Time: 0:52.736

The first place for HSW vehicles in GTA Online by lap time is the Hakuchou Drag, with a whopping time of 0:52.736. Unsurprisingly, it's also the top of the class for all motorcycles in this game. Many players use the Hakuchou Drag for its related Time Trials since it's agile, handles turn very well, and is small enough to avoid most incoming traffic easily.

The Hakcuhou Drag will likely keep its spot as number one in GTA Online for a long time unless powercreep introduces another vehicle that Hao can modify (even though the next best option is still several seconds slower).