5 of the best GTA Online race cars in 2023, ranked

The best GTA Online race cars are typically those with the best lap time. This metric is recorded across all vehicles by YouTuber Broughy1322, which will be referenced periodically throughout this list. Sports, Super, Off-Road, Tuners, and Muscle are all very different classes, yet they have vehicles eligible for various races. This article will cover five different vehicle classes' best race cars.

That way, readers have plenty of options to consider whilst racing in GTA Online. The rankings here are determined solely by how much time is saved in the following vehicles' lap time compared to second place in the same class. For instance, a Sports car wouldn't be compared to a Super.

The five best race cars in GTA Online ranked based on how faster they are than next best options

5) Sultan RS Classic

A Sultan RS Classic (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lap time: 1:03.397 (0.066 seconds faster than the HSW Cyclone II)

Vehicle Class: Tuners

The only non-HSW race car to discuss on this list is the Sultan RS Classic. It has the best lap time for a Tuners vehicle, albeit barely. This trait makes it incredibly useful if a player plans on farming LS Car Meet Reputation. The Sultan RS Classic is also a Sports vehicle, yet its performance is middling at best and not recommended for Sports car races.

On a related note, the regular Sultan was leaked to be in Grand Theft Auto 6 via the videos, so one could hope that the Sultan RS Classic would make its appearance there, too. Note that anything leaked about that game is subject to change.

4) HSW Weaponized Ignus

An HSW Weaponized Ignus (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lap time: 0:55.589 (0.234 seconds faster than the HSW Cyclone II)

Vehicle Class: Super

Supercars are well-known for being some of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online. A lap time of 0:55.589 is great, but the competition among other race cars in the same class is close. The HSW Weaponized Ignus is also the fastest HSW automobile in terms of lap time, only behind the HSW Hakuchou Drag for overall vehicles with that upgrade.

Outside of driving on some tracks, this vehicle can also equip a Missile Lock-On Jammer, making it pretty useful in Freemode alongside its fairly strong Machine Gun. Sadly, the HSW Weaponized Ignus is no longer allowed to be used in HSW Time Trials, despite once being a great option for it.

3) HSW Vigero ZX

An HSW Vigero ZX (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lap time: 1:02.145 (0.401 seconds faster than the HSW Buffalo EVX)

Vehicle Class: Muscle

Up next is the popular HSW Vigero ZX. The GTA Online version of the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 looks good and drives phenomenally well with HSW modifications installed. Its lap time might not look impressive compared to some of the other options on this list, but the difference between it and second place (the HSW Buffalo EVX) is quite notable.

On a related note, the top speed of the HSW Vigero ZX (157.75 mph) makes it one of the fastest cars in all of GTA Online. That means this automobile should dominate Muscle races, even if there is nothing but straight roads and barely any turns.

2) HSW MonstroCiti

An HSW MonstroCiti (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lap time: 1:00.327 (2.935 seconds faster than the Draugur)

Vehicle Class: Off-Road

If you plan to do some Cayo Perico races or some custom jobs involving Off-Road vehicles in GTA Online, then the HSW MonstroCiti is your best bet. It's the first car on this list that has a gap of several seconds between first and second place. The Draugur used to be amazing, but it's no longer first place in GTA Online as of the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Nowadays, players seeking niche Off-Road content would use the HSW MonstroCiti. Its lap time is the best for its class, while its top speed is barely slower than two motorcycles (Manchez Scout and BF400). Still, its acceleration is amazing, thanks to being an HSW vehicle in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online.

1) HSW La Coureuse

An HSW La Coureuse (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lap time: 0:56.139 (3.153 seconds faster than the HSW Itali GTO Stinger TT)

Vehicle Class: Sports

The second-best Sports car in GTA Online, the HSW Itali GTO Stinger TT, has a lap time of 0:59.292. That's over a three-second deficit compared to the HSW La Coureuse. Note that most vehicles in the same class tend to be much closer, often being just a few milliseconds faster.

The HSW La Coureuse is in a tier of its own in Grand Theft Auto Online. Its top speed isn't marvelous compared to some other HSW vehicles, but everything else about this automobile's performance is sublime. Anybody seeking to win in a race involving Sports cars should consider using the HSW La Coureuse.