GTA Online No Connection error: Are servers down?

The GTA Online No Connection error has been a common occurrence for players worldwide. The game sometimes refuses to connect to Rockstar Games' servers, and players cannot log in to their accounts. This is a very annoying issue that pops up every now and then. While most veteran players have faced it several times, new players often get confused.

There was a network outage yesterday (March 21), which was reported by numerous players on consoles and PCs. However, it seems like the issue has been resolved, and the servers are back up and running. It's also worth noting that sometimes, the server down problem is not from Rockstar's end.

Therefore, players must know how to check the server status and report the issue. This article will guide you on doing both things easily if you cannot access the game or face the GTA Online No Connection error.

How do you check the server status when facing the GTA Online No Connection Error?

As mentioned before, the GTA Online No Connection Error is a common occurrence that pops up out of nowhere. Several players could not load the game or access various features alongside the new GTA Online weekly update for some time. Fortunately, the problem seems to have been resolved.

Follow these instruction to check if Rockstar servers are down:

Open your web browser.

Go to Rockstar Support's website.

Select GTA 5 .

. Now, click on Connectivity .

. Select the platform on which you play the game.

If there is a green dot beside your platform, this means the services are working.

beside your platform, this means the services are working. If not, then the servers are down at the moment.

If Rockstar Support's website shows no GTA Online No Connection Error, but you still cannot access the game or the various new weekly update content, the best thing to do is to submit a ticket and wait. You can do so from the same page where you checked the server down status.

A screenshot of the ticket (Image via Rockstar Support)

To submit a ticket and raise the issue, you will need to provide either of these credentials:

PSN Online ID (PlayStation)

(PlayStation) Gamertag (Xbox)

(Xbox) Rockstar Games account email (PC)

Next, you can describe the GTA Online issue you are facing and add a screenshot of your network settings to get more efficient help from Rockstar Support. You can opt for a Chat Ticket, Web Ticket, or a Call Back. Note that Rockstar takes some time before responding to your ticket, so staying patient is recommended.

You can also check out Rockstar Supoprt's official X account to see if they have mentioned any recent GTA Online No Connection Error reports and try to get help there.

