GTA Online player discovers a bizarre 'stealth' glitch in the game

GTA Online is a behemoth for the gaming fraternity, but like other titles, it has its fair share of bugs and glitches.

GTA 5 has been out for over eight years now, but the excitement and tittle-tattle around it hasn't slowed down. One can credit the Online version of the title for this.

GTA Online has seen several updates and developments in the last few years, with the Los Turner DLC being the latest addition.

GTA Online has tons of heists that players can pull off in various ways. However, one of the most exciting ways has to be the 'stealth' aspect of such missions. It involves roleplay, sneaking around enemies, and using raw combat instead of heavy weapons.

Interestingly, a GTA Online player discovered how broken the 'stealth' concept is during one of his recent in-game heists.

GTA Online has a flawed concept of 'stealth'

Completing heists in the original story mode and the Online version of the game is perhaps one of the absorbing aspects of the franchise. Sadly, some of these are also complicated and have glitches that make completing them an uphill task.

The clip shared by the player sheds light on a mission that had to be completed silently. Naturally, the choice of weapons for such a mission also has to be accurate.

However, as visible in the clip, GTA doesn't recognize the difference between a silenced weapon and an MK2 Pump Shotgun with Explosive rounds.

Interestingly, the guards didn't seem to get startled and didn't charge at the player, which makes the clip funnier.

Clips like these surface on the internet all the time, and while they're game-breaking, they're pretty entertaining as well.

Rockstar Games working on a GTA Online expansion?

It's safe to assume that Rockstar Games has its hands full working on GTA 6 and an enhanced and expanded version of GTA 5 for the new-gen consoles. They've also removed several map mods from the online version.

Rockstar Games might be working on an updated version of GTA Online

Several players and leakers have witnessed this trend in the last few months. Rockstar Games has removed several popular GTA 5 map mods, including the Vice and Liberty City mods.

While the reason behind this move remains shrouded in mystery, the Online version of the title may also undergo a massive change as GTA 6 will need more time in the oven.

