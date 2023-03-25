GTA Online player hilariously tricks God Mode griefer to quit, Reddit users salute the bravery

The multiplayer part of GTA Online is one of the most intriguing aspects of the game, and the community has a lot of experience with it. While trolling should be avoided in general, a player recently tricked and trolled a God Mode griefer to the point where the latter fled the scene. The user posted about his experience on Reddit, garnering many upvotes and compliments from the Grand Theft Auto community.

While God Mode abusers are unstoppable and most players try to avoid them, the user shows bravery by teaching them a lesson.

Redditors applaud GTA Online player for forcing God Mod griefer to quit the game

On March 24, 2023, a Redditor named interpreter1 (Reddit: u/interpreter1) shared a video where they tricked and trapped a God Mode GTA Online player and exploited them until the latter fled the scene.

According to the user, the God Mode griefer was abusing other players by engaging in free-roam PVP. To teach them a lesson, they pretended to be AFK (Away From Keyboard) for a few minutes. u/Interpreter1 was in a vehicle near the corner of the boundary wall. The God Mode player fell right into their trap and stood there to kill them.

However, the Redditor drove right into them, knocking their GTA Online character to the ground. Rockstar Games does not allow players to do anything until their characters are in a normal position. u/Interpreter1 took advantage of this feature and repeatedly knocked the griefer near the corner, where the latter could do nothing but watch the character stand up.

Since the player was in God Mode in GTA Online, they could not be killed, and the knocking had no effect on them, making the incident an endless cycle of humiliation. After several futile attempts, they used some tricks to warp below the ground and spawn somewhere else.

Other Redditors were amused by the incident and praised u/Interpreter1 for their bravery. According to u/Shizzle_McSheezy, the player had the griefer in the best position to abuse them.

User u/whatsqwerty stated that the GTA Online griefer teleported to another dimension.

Another user, u/Keltic-tim-80, wished for the player to receive cash rewards from the Lucky Wheel every time.

User u/SelfMadeGrinder commented on how the griefer might have become frustrated after being run over multiple times.

Another user, u/Character-Pipe-9805, wished several blessings for the GTA Online player.

The player finally reported the griefer, hoping that Rockstar Games would take action against such players.

