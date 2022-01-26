GTA Online player learns how to get thrown out of the casino

The short GTA Online video clip below shows a player being kicked out of the casino for taking a photograph of a security guard. It's not particularly funny, but is all too relatable for many fans of the game on Reddit.

This thread on the r/gtaonline subreddit has received almost 200 comments due to so many players having experienced the very same fate of being forcibly ejected from the casino. The article below will address the video of the player learning the casino's rules the hard way and all the Redditors that commented on it.

How do you get thrown out of the Casino in GTA Online?

In this video, GTA fan and Reddit user u/sirblocksnall recently learned that one could get thrown out of the Diamond Casino & Resort for not following a few simple rules and regulations. While the majority of players are already aware of these rules, clearly, there are some who are yet to learn of it.

Some players might still not know that it is prohibited to take pictures inside the Diamond Casino for security purposes. Anyone caught snapping too many photos of security staff, table games, or the casino's Lucky Wheel will promptly be ejected from the premises.

However, for some GTA Online fans who had not experienced this before, the video instead provided them with a new and innovative way of quickly exiting the casino. Most gamers would agree that it takes far too long to walk around inside the casino. There is no way for players to run, jump or even crouch while inside the establishment, the strict restrictions within the building driving players mad.

Armed with this new information from Reddit, other players will undoubtedly be heading to the casino to test it out. Gamers on different consoles may discover that the number of photographs that need to be taken to get kicked out can vary. Some have said that taking pictures of table games leads to an immediate ejection, whereas others have taken five to ten photographs inside before they are kicked out.

Commenters on this thread then discussed how being too drunk in the game can sometimes result in a player being thrown out of the casino.

But the same cutscene of being tossed out of the Diamond Casino is not present if a player is too intoxicated. Another commenter differentiated between being kicked out and blacking out drunk from the casino bar. After blacking out at the casino, it is even possible for players to wake up next to a casino van, which they would then have to return as a side-mission to Ms. Baker.

This was certainly a very lively thread about a rather minor element of GTA Online, but interestingly, it stirred up a lot of conversation between fans everywhere.

