GTA Online player makes custom deathmatch mode with WW2 battleship and fighters

With the release of the new Community Series in GTA Online, players from around the world have started creating their own custom modes in hopes of getting verification from Rockstar Games themselves.

Recently, a Reddit user called /u/gillianvrielink posted a video of a WW2-inspired deathmatch mode, and it is safe to say that it looks really awe-inspiring.

Unsurprisingly, their video has gained a considerable amount of traction on the GTA Online subreddit and also acknowledgment from other key figures in the GTA community.

This article will provide more information about this intricate and detailed custom deathmatch made by this GTA Online player.

GTA Online player creates a detailed WW2-inspired deathmatch mode for the community

Tez2 a prominent GTA reporter on Twitter, shared this Reddit post and said:

Tez2 @TezFunz2



By /u/gillianvrielink



reddit.com/r/gtaonline/co… Now this is a job that deserve a spot within #GTAOnline Community Series.By /u/gillianvrielink Now this is a job that deserve a spot within #GTAOnline Community Series.By /u/gillianvrielinkreddit.com/r/gtaonline/co…

This comment clearly shows how much Tez2 liked this custom deathmatch mode and is hoping for its inclusion in the Community Series. Currently, there are only 10 stunt races that GTA Online players can do in the game, so this WW2-inspired activity created by /u/gillianvrielink will be a great addition that players will be eager to play.

In the video that was shared, players can see an entire WW2-style battleship that is very intricately made. It is clear that /u/gillianvrielink has skillfully used the newly updated features of the deathmatch creator mode.

Then /u/gillianvrielink starts attacking the said battleship with a fighter plane. So, just by looking at the video, players can easily tell how much fun it would be to play.

This not only shows how many creative members there are in the GTA Online community, but also how much effort they put into making things that are on par with Rockstar Games-created modes.

Additionally, players also have access to cannons that they can manually use to shoot down planes. Even though /u/gillianvrielink has said in the title of their post that they are not sure about the balance in this custom deathmatch mode, everything still looks very cinematic and entertaining.

What is the community's reaction to this post?

Based on these replies, it is evident that the community is similarly enthusiastic about this custom deathmatch mode.

Most Grand Theft Auto Online players are showing their appreciation and for some, this custom deathmatch mode is also reminding them of other games they have played. This just goes to show how detailed everything looks.

Some fans even gave their opinion and recommendations on how this custom deathmatch mode could be improved upon:

Elliot @ToiIetGrenade @TezFunz2 That looks really fun! Though, I'd replace the missiles with bombs for a bit better balance, looks a bit too one sided with missiles @TezFunz2 That looks really fun! Though, I'd replace the missiles with bombs for a bit better balance, looks a bit too one sided with missiles

These responses serve as an excellent example for Grand Theft Auto Online players to share their creations with the community. There are many members in the community who can provide a wealth of useful advice and recommendations that will significantly improve Grand Theft Auto Online creator mode projects.

Some fans even provided technical advice that will go a long way towards resolving most of the issues with this custom mode. Moreover, players should keep in mind that everything was most probably made by a single person, so having the community's feedback is critical.

Finally, several fans asked for the Social Club link so that they can access this mode as it has not been recognized by Rockstar Games yet:

Hopefully, because of all the popularity and praise this custom deathmatch mode is getting, it will soon be on the custom job list. However, one of the biggest criticisms of this new Community Series is that Rockstar Games is not putting enough custom player-created modes in on the verified job listing.

With the new update, only 10 player-made modes were introduced that were verified by Rockstar Games. As such, most in the community know that there are hundreds of players with amazing custom modes waiting for their chance to get verified.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far