GTA Online player randomly gets 6.3 million dollars from Rockstar Games

Recently, a GTA Online player was rewarded $6,300,000, after seemingly doing nothing to deserve it.

Rockstar Games often likes to give away money to loyal players. For example, Amazon Prime benefits include $100,000 a week just by logging in. Rockstar encourages players to frequently check back with GTA Online. Even then, some players may be shocked to learn just how generous the game can be.

On the official sub-reddit for the GTA series, u/Quoraisgenericreddit made a very interesting post regarding monetary awards. They were just randomly given $6,300,000 out of nowhere. Whether or not they are telling the truth, Rockstar does have a habit of giving players free money.

A GTA Online player claims to have been rewarded 6.3 million dollars

u/Quoraisgenericreddit is a relatively new account, so their statement may or may not be true. Nonetheless, many players have reported free money in the past. A player can just log into the game one day and receive an immediate cash boost.

Here is the Reddit post in question

On the GTA sub-reddit, u/Quoraisgenericreddit made the claim that Rockstar gave them free money. Below is the message they purportedly received from the company itself:

"Congratulations! You have been rewarded $6,300,000 and in-game items."

u/Quoraisgenericreddit asked fellow GTA Online players if they knew what happened here. By their own admissions, they played the game almost every single day.

Response to the Reddit post

Most users congratulated the poster for earning their free money. u/Affectionate_Owl9985 backed up this story with their own experiences with GTA Online:

"This happened to me once. I played daily for month, then stopped and hopped on one day and got around 5 mil. Was wondering if it was a gift for coming back or if was login rewards being stacked."

Some of these players wanted to delve a little deeper. u/MeltedCrossiant asked the following question in regards to GTA Online bonuses:

"Are you on ps4? Bc I'm pre sure ps+ players got like 5-600k a month but it could also glitch out and end up stacking over the months until it actually gives you the amount you're deserved"

This refers to Rockstar giving away free monthly bonuses to PlayStation Plus players, in celebration of the GTA 5 Enhanced and Expanded edition.

u/Quoraisgenericreddit responded by talking about their Amazon Prime bonuses:

"I get 400k a month for prime gaming, but I play at least weekly."

Obviously, it wouldn't be nearly enough to match $6,300,000. It's currently unknown how they were able to accumulate millions of dollars. At the very least, they can enjoy their free money.

