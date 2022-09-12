GTA Online player spawns in the air while rejoining session

It is pretty normal to say that GTA Online has some of the most strangest bugs and glitches that most players may encounter at least once during their gameplay experience.

This is what happened recently to Reddit user u/recommendUsernamePls, who posted on the GTA Online subreddit about their experience with a particular bug, sparking much discussion about its presence in the game.

Players occasionally discover bugs that do not negatively impact the gameplay experience and might instead introduce a new feature that might not have been previously considered.

In a similar vein, this article will go into exactly what the bug u/recommendUsernamePls underwent did, and how the GTA Online community reacted to it.

GTA Online player literally drops from the sky into a session

As players can see from this above-embedded clip, the moment u/recommendUsernamePls spawned into a session, they started free-falling from the sky. Fortunately, they had a parachute with them and were able to open it up on time.

So, players may have many questions regarding this clip, but one thing is for sure, this is a pretty exciting way of entering Grand Theft Auto Online sessions. This almost feels like how players enter the map during any battle royale game.

Moreover, many players have started liking the idea of dropping into Grand Theft Auto Online sessions from the sky.

How has the GTA Online community reacted to this bug?

As players can see from the above comments, the idea of entering a session like this is not bad at all. Also, by doing this, they will have more freedom to start playing in a session from wherever they want.

By looking at these comments, one thing is certain: Rockstar Games should introduce a new way to spawn into a Grand Theft Auto session. It's been over a decade, and the way people enter Online Mode hasn't changed.

Despite the fact that so many updates have essentially transformed what Grand Theft Auto Online was like when it was first released in 2013, the "Joining Session" sequence is still very similar.

This is unfortunate because many other online games, such as PUBG and Fortnite, feature entertaining ways of entering a session such as jumping out of planes or other flying objects.

Again, it does not have to be exactly like this glitch, but something interesting. For example, when players switch characters in Grand Theft Auto 5, they acquire control in the middle of a random activity that is being performed. Something like this can be brought back to Grand Theft Auto Online as well.

Thus, instead of waking up in the Apartment, players will be able to take control of their character while doing anything random, such as driving a car, swimming in a pool, or jumping out of an aircraft.

What might be the origin of this bug in GTA Online?

Other users in the above-mentioned post also shared their similar experiences with this bug. Thus, we can say that it has affected many Grand Theft Auto Online players and is not an isolated event.

As suggested in the above comment, if players think hard enough they will realize that they always see the infamous sky-cam loading screen whenever they join a session.

This bug may have simply disclosed what happens behind the scenes when they see the sky-cam, which might be that players are stranded in the sky before spawning in a session and subsequently teleported to the ground when they do find one.

Even though this is just a theory, this bug has happened before to other players as well, and no concrete information about its occurrence or solution has been offered by Rockstar so far.

