GTA Online players earn 2x the rewards with the Drop Zone Adversary Mode

GTA Online players will need to sharpen their aim at the Drop Zone, since it currently offers double rewards.

This Adversary Mode is one of the older ones in the game. Drop Zone originally came out in the January 2016 update. Two to four teams must parachute to a target area and protect it at all costs. It's easier said than done, since this Adversary Mode can get very chaotic.

GTA Online players can try out these team games this week. They will receive double the rewards for all their efforts. Drop Zone requires a certain amount of coordination, so players have to work together. Win or lose, players will still reap the rewards for this event.

GTA Online offers 2x the rewards for anyone who plays the Drop Zone Adversary Mode

The above Tweet is from 2016, but it's still as relevant today as it was back then. GTA Online players can double their money and reputation just by competing. Here's what they should know about this Adversary Mode.

How to play the Drop Zone

There can be up to 16 players in this Adversary Mode, with a total of two to four teams. Each team will parachute off a Cargobob and land in a target area, which is also known as the Drop Zone. It will be shown as a yellow circle on the map.

GTA Online players must stay inside that circle to earn points. Teams must completely fill up their progress bar. The more team members that are within the circle, the more points they earn. Players must capture the Drop Zone before the time limit runs out, or else they risk Sudden Death.

Below are the starting weapons for each team member:

Fist

Micro SMG

Assault Rifle

A single Grenade

Body Armor

A couple of Parachutes

Players can always find more weapons in the Drop Zone, in addition to health and armor. If a player is taken out, they will respawn in the Cargobob. They will have to parachute back into the Drop Zone.

Tips and tricks

GTA Online players should never stay in one place, even while inside the Drop Zone. They could easily be taken out by sniper rifles. Players should always be careful when out in the open. They need to consider the right time to restock on nearby health and armor pickups.

If a rival team is parachuting towards the Drop Zone, players can shoot them down and send them crashing. However, this can also happen to the players themselves. In that case, they should detach their parachute and use the one in reserve. This could potentially save them in the nick of time.

Last but not least, never leave a teammate behind. If they need some help, it's a good idea to provide some backup. Losing a teammate means losing extra points in the Drop Zone.

Earn double the money and reputation this week

Regular GTA Online players should always try out the weekly events. Drop Zone can be a fun challenge that rewards them with double the money and reputation. This will only last until the end of next week, so players should act quickly.

