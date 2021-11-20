GTA Online players get double the Car Meet Rep on Sprints this week

GTA Online players can now double their LS Car Meet reps by trying out the Sprint races.

LS Car Meet rep is quite difficult to master, since its progressive level is harder than the last. However, it unlocks valuable trade prices in GTA Online.

Players now have the chance to double their points, thanks to the weekly event. All they have to do is enter Sprints via the Interaction Menu.

These features were originally part of the Los Santos Tuners update. It's still as relevant today as it was back in the summer. Competitive racing has always been a popular sport in GTA Online, so gamers should find their favorite car and head for the LS Car Meet.

For this week only, GTA Online doubles Car Meet Rep on Sprints

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



• 2X GTA$ and RP on Casino Work and Story Missions

• Triple Rewards on the Diamond Adversary Series

• Diamonds in the Vault



Double Down at The Diamond Casino & Resort in GTA Online this week, with:
• 2X GTA$ and RP on Casino Work and Story Missions
• Triple Rewards on the Diamond Adversary Series
• Diamonds in the Vault
And more: rsg.ms/3c7ee2e

Car Meet rep is difficult to obtain under normal means, but it's made easier with this weekly event. GTA Online players can double their Car Meet rep as long as they enter the Sprints.

Players can test their skills on Sprints

GTABase.com @GTABase



- Head To Head

- Scramble

- Test Track Time Trials

- Street Race Series

- Pursuit Series

- Sprint Race



More details:

6 New Race Types are coming with the #GTAOnline #LosSantosTuners Update:
- Head To Head
- Scramble
- Test Track Time Trials
- Street Race Series
- Pursuit Series
- Sprint Race
More details:
➡️ gtabase.com/news/grand-the…

Sprints are one of the new race types from the Los Santos Tuners update. Users can enter these races via their personal vehicles. They can compete against multiple opponents as they race to the finish line.

GTA Online offers several different types of map locations for Sprints.

It's not going to be easy if players drive a slower vehicle. Nonetheless, they will double their Car Meet rep even if they lose. Winners will be reaping all the rewards, so gamers should gain a competitive edge.

How to start a Sprints race

Players can only start their Sprints if they are inside the LS Car Meet. They also have to apply for membership, which costs $50,000. Once they get inside, they can take part in multiple street races.

All they have to do is use the Interaction Menu to set up a race. Sprints will be in the LS Car Meet section of the menu. Player invites will be sent to members of the lobby. The bare minimum is two, while the maximum is four.

It's a simple and easy process, but users need to be on-guard. They never know what type of racers they can go up against.

LS Car Meet reputation can yield good rewards

GTA Online players will receive valuable rewards if they level up their Car Meet reps. For example, they can unlock trade prices for expensive vehicles, including the Karin Calico GTF. It normally costs $1,995,000, but can be sold at the retail price of $1,496,250.

Gamers will save lots of money with these methods. LS Car Meet reps also unlock neat outfits and useful custom parts.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer