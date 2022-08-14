GTA Online players keep losing their vehicles due to confusing UI

GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises update has added a lot of new content, features, vehicles, and gameplay improvements. However, the game still suffers from confusing UI and unclear messages.

Collecting different vehicles is an integral part of the game, where players store their Personal Vehicles in their properties or garages. Players love to own aircraft, off-roaders, jets, and whatnot. However, it’s also easy to lose their hard-earned vehicles due to the confusing UI present in the game.

Players can lose their vehicles in GTA Online if they are not alert

GTA Online players have to purchase storage to store their vehicles and every garage/property has limited storage. Whenever players purchase a new one, they get the option to select a location where they want to store the newly purchased set of wheels.

If their space is already filled with maximum capacity, players will get a message prompting them to “replace” a vehicle in the storage with the newly purchased one. This is an unclear message as replacing it might not mean the same as most players think.

They might believe that replacing just means swapping cars and the old car might be left outside of the garage or something. However, that’s not the case here, unfortunately.

If the player decides to “replace” any previously owned vehicle with the new one, the old vehicle gets deleted from their account forever with no option to undo the choice. Once it is done, it will be gone forever.

This is a huge deal for players who have hustled hard in the game to collect different cars. Not every model comes cheap, and some require a hefty amount in millions of GTA cash. If they lose any by mistake, they need to hustle and save money to get the vehicle again.

While players can contact Rockstar Support and try to get a refund for their vehicle or some credits for the compensation, there’s no permanent fix for this confusion.

Rockstar has implemented some ground-breaking changes to the game’s core gameplay with the release of The Criminal Enterprises update. However, it’s surprising to see that the developers haven’t noticed issues like this and simplified the UI.

What gameplay changes have been made to GTA Online so far?

The Criminal Enterprises update has made some major changes to GTA Online’s gameplay. One of the biggest is the increase in the total payout throughout the game.

Players can now earn more rewards for playing GTA Online. This is Rockstar’s way of showing their appreciation for players’ years of love and support for the game.

Here are some of the payout increases that players can now enjoy in GTA Online:

Races and Adversary Modes payouts

Heists payouts

Organizations and MC Members' payouts

First-time payout boosts

Limited-time payout boosts

The developers have also made it easy for players to replenish armor or have snacks without breaking the gameplay. They can easily open the Weapon Wheel and press the prompt button for the preferred command.

Rockstar has also added the new Cayo Perico Series, a series of races on the tropical island of Cayo Perico. Players can take part in 10 new races and experience El Rubio’s fortified compound in a new way.

A new treasure hunt has also been added to the game where players can find hidden stashes across the Cayo Perico island. They just need to find a metal detector that spawns randomly in Los Santos. Once they get it, they can just do the Cayo Perico Heist and get more rewards upon finding these hidden stashes.

It seems that Rockstar wants to push GTA Online further with new updates in the future as well. Players can hope that the developers will listen to their feedback and simplify the game’s UI with the upcoming updates.

