GTA Online Podium and Prize Ride cars (November 9 to November 15)

While the entire gaming community is going gaga over the Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement, a new GTA Online weekly update is on the horizon. Rockstar Games has yet to officially release the update, but data miners from GTA Forums have already leaked several details about it. Although there is no new vehicle release this week, you’ll be able to get two new Podium and Prize Ride cars.

The weekly update will go live on November 9, 2023, at around 3 am PST and will be in effect until November 15, 2023. Players will be able to get the cars anytime during this period.

Rockstar Games to add Ocelot Penetrator and Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic as Podium and Prize Ride rewards in GTA Online weekly update

Leaked information about the November 9 weekly update (Image via GTA Forums)

According to the leaked report shared by Spider-Vice, Rockstar Games will add the Ocelot Penetrator as the Podium Car reward this week. It is a stylish car that usually costs $880,000. However, you can win it for free this week by taking part in the Lucky Draw competition.

However, participating alone does not confirm the vehicle reward, as the Lucky Wheel has 19 other rewards with higher scoring probabilities. The Podium car has the lowest possibility of only 5%. Nonetheless, expert players can frequently be seen using the GTA Online Podium Car winning trick to collect free vehicles every week.

If you don’t win it on the first try, you can try your luck again after 24 real-life hours.

While the Podium Reward can be bought manually, this week’s Prize Ride car is a rare one as it can only be obtained from the Los Santos Car Meet. Rockstar Games has added the Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic as the Prize Ride vehicle. You can win it by securing the top six positions in the Los Santos Car Meet Series Races for two days in a row.

Before the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update, the Rapid GT Classic was worth $885,000. However, Rockstar removed it after the update and only offers it through exclusive channels now.

Brief details about the Ocelot Penetrator and Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic

The Ocelot Penetrator is one of the most popular supercars in GTA Online. It is based on the real-life Jaguar XJ220 and Saleen S7. The car frequently appears in the Auto Shop’s Exotic Exports list. A fully upgraded Penetrator can run at a top speed of 124.00 mph or 199.56 km/h.

The Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic is a sports classics car in GTA Online. It is based on the real-life Jensen Interceptor III and Aston Martin V8 Vantage. It is one of the fastest cars in its category, with a top speed of 119.75 mph or 192.72 km/h.

Poll : Are you planning to get these vehicles this week? Yes No 0 votes