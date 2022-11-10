GTA Online Podium and Prize Ride cars revealed for November 10-16, 2022

Today is Thursday, and Rockstar Games has just released yet another weekly GTA Online update that has bought many 2x bonuses and rewards with it. However, most players are more excited about the new Podium vehicle, as it is none other than the Übermacht Rebla GTS.

While the new Prize Ride vehicle is Lampadati Casco, thus, two very well-known and costly vehicles are up for grabs this week.

In addition to these prizes, players can get free K-ROSE and Statue Of Happiness T-Shirts just by logging into GTA Online, so it is safe to say that this week will be very eventful.

Two of the most expensive cars are this week's Podium and Prize Ride in GTA Online

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride - Casco (Top 1 in LS Car Meet Races, 4 days in row)

Luxury Showcase - R88, PR4

Simeon Showroom - Kanjo SJ, Comet Safari, Kanjo, Ignus, Komoda



Complete the Diamond Casino Heist to unlock

- The Diamond Strike Vest (Pic by

#GTAOnline Podium - Rebla GTSPrize Ride - Casco (Top 1 in LS Car Meet Races, 4 days in row)Luxury Showcase - R88, PR4Simeon Showroom - Kanjo SJ, Comet Safari, Kanjo, Ignus, KomodaComplete the Diamond Casino Heist to unlock- The Diamond Strike Vest (Pic by @WildBrick142 Podium - Rebla GTSPrize Ride - Casco (Top 1 in LS Car Meet Races, 4 days in row)Luxury Showcase - R88, PR4Simeon Showroom - Kanjo SJ, Comet Safari, Kanjo, Ignus, KomodaComplete the Diamond Casino Heist to unlock- The Diamond Strike Vest (Pic by @WildBrick142)#GTAOnline https://t.co/J0arnqxElm

This week, the Diamond Casino will be showcasing the Übermacht Rebla GTS as the Podium prize that players can win if they are lucky with their daily spins.

This time, it is highly likely that the casino will be filled with many players trying their luck out as the Rebla GTS is a pretty expensive vehicle and one of the fastest SUVs in GTA Online, so getting it for free is a big deal for many.

Also, players should keep in mind that they only get a free lucky spin every 24 hours, so they should make sure they don't miss a single day this week.

The Pride Ride is also a very stylish car, as players will get a Lampadati Casco if they get first place for four days in a row at an LS Car Meet Series race.

Thus, getting Casco this week will also be hard, as there are many veteran racers in the game. Therefore, GTA Online players should make sure they choose the right car before participating in any of the LS Car Meet Series races.

Übermacht Rebla GTS

The Rebla GTS is a luxury SUV inspired by the real-life fourth-generation BMW X5 (G05). This is heavily reflected in its design, especially its front and rear parts. So, any player into collecting BMWs should definitely add this car to their collection.

It is also very compact, and being a million-dollar SUV, its durability is very high, making it the perfect vehicle for ramming through traffic if GTA Online players are in a hurry to get to a particular location.

Rebla GTS also has good off-road capabilities, making it a prime SUV if players want to explore Mount Chiliad. Furthermore, it has excellent acceleration and can reach an insane top speed of 123.5 mph and a lap time of 1:06.700.

Lampadati Casco

The Casco has to be one of the classiest-looking cars in GTA Online. It is a grand tourer car whose design is based upon the legendary Maserati 3500 GT, making this car a prime target for any player who is into collecting classic vehicles in the game.

It boasts a clean design with circular headlights on its front, making Casco the perfect car for long-distance driving. However, it can only handle two passengers, so it’s not a great choice for missions that require players to drive around with their crew.

The Casco has impressive acceleration with a top speed of 120 mph and a lap time of 1:10.337, making it an excellent choice for races as long as players are skilled enough to control it during sharp turns.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes