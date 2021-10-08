GTA Online Redditor's image shows just how close to each other Los Santos and Cayo Perico are

GTA Online Reddit is a fun place where players post some of the most interesting content about the game. Recently, a Reddit user named u/DefiantDepth8932 discovered how close the Cayo Perico islands are to Los Santos.

They posted a picture on GTA Online's subreddit in which the skyscrapers of Los Santos are visible from the communications tower on the Cayo Perico islands. Many players on the sub found this discovery exciting, and the post received many upvotes and comments.

Around 8.3k Redditors gave this post an upvote, and 297 people commented on this post.

This picture shows a view that many players must have missed while doing the Cayo Perico heist. Perhaps this is why there are so many people reacting to the fact that the island is so close to the main city.

GTA Online Redditor has an interesting discovery

The post by u/DefiantDepth8932 garnered much attention on the GTA Online Reddit page, and many players had something to say about the discovery.

Reddit user u/ResidentAnvil commented:

"Now I understand why you can simply swim to escape the island."

They felt one of the most effective routes to escape from Cayo Perico during the heist was to swim away from the island.

Another user named u/Cathulion replied to the comment above and said:

"I always assumed Pavel brought the sub around and picked us up."

That was his understanding of what happens when players swim away from the Cayo Perico island.

Redditor u/TheCinemaRole commented:

"During the alkonost approach, if you picked night you can actually see the airport lights."

They stated that if players went ahead and did the heist at night, they could see the airport lights from the top of the tower.

A comment from GTA Online Redditor named u/juho_mooTHOTriturpa was:

According to u/juho_mooTHOTriturpa, seeing Los Santos from Cayo Perico is a rendering bug as they are supposed to be in a different country, which is further away from Los Santos.

Whether Los Santos being visible from Cayo Perico is a rendering bug or a fact, the GTA Online community was shaken by the image posted and had lots to discuss.

