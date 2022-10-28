If you still need to buy the Sanctus, Lurcher, or Franken Stange in GTA Online, then this week is your last chance. These three vehicles are rare examples of limited-time items that are only available around Halloween time.

If you don't purchase any of those three rides, you will have to wait until next year to get another opportunity. The October 6, 2022, Newswire stated the following:

"Along with that grim atmosphere, the LCC Sanctus, Albany Fränken Stange, and Albany Lurcher have also returned — available from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website only through November 1."

Thus, it was GTA Online players' last week to get any of these Halloween-themed vehicles if they haven't purchased them already.

This week is your last chance to buy the Sanctus, Lurcher, and Franken Stange in GTA Online

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, Halloween hysteria moves towards its chilling climax, get 2X GTA$ and RP on Halloween Modes, and more this week: Guard against the ghastly terrors of this Halloween season with a BF Weevil Custom. Now available at Benny's Original Motor Works.Plus, Halloween hysteria moves towards its chilling climax, get 2X GTA$ and RP on Halloween Modes, and more this week: rsg.ms/0009ab3 Guard against the ghastly terrors of this Halloween season with a BF Weevil Custom. Now available at Benny's Original Motor Works.Plus, Halloween hysteria moves towards its chilling climax, get 2X GTA$ and RP on Halloween Modes, and more this week: rsg.ms/0009ab3 https://t.co/coxuo0sOji

Here are the prices for each of these three vehicles for this week in GTA Online:

Sanctus: $1,197,000 (40% off its usual $1,995,000)

$1,197,000 (40% off its usual $1,995,000) Lurcher: $325,000 (50% off its usual $650,000)

$325,000 (50% off its usual $650,000) Franken Stange: $550,000

It is worth noting that the Franken Stange is available for free if the player gets lucky at The Diamond Casino & Resort's Lucky Wheel. If one isn't fortunate enough by the end of the week, they will just have to pay $550,000 for the vehicle.

Vehicle stats

A promotional image featuring the Lurcher (Image via Rockstar Games)

Naturally, some players would like to know how good these vehicles are in relation to others in their vehicle class. Here are the important stats for the Sanctus based on Broughy1322's data:

Vehicle Class: Motorcycle

Motorcycle Top Speed: 112.00 mph (31st out of 51 in its vehicle class)

112.00 mph (31st out of 51 in its vehicle class) Lap time: 1:03.329 (20th out of 51 in its vehicle class)

Similarly, here are the stats for the Lurcher:

Vehicle Class: Muscle

Muscle Top Speed: 114.25 mph (25th out of 65 in its vehicle class)

114.25 mph (25th out of 65 in its vehicle class) Lap time: 1:14.406 (46th out of 65 in its vehicle class)

Finally, here are the stats for Franken Stange:

Vehicle Class: Sports Classic

Sports Classic Top Speed: 106.5 mph (29th out of 41 in its vehicle class)

106.5 mph (29th out of 41 in its vehicle class) Lap time: 1:16.909 (30th out of 41 in its vehicle class)

Each vehicle is rather mediocre for those who care about stats. However, the main draw of the Sanctus, Lurcher, and Franken Stange is that they're all limited-time and have some nice Halloween liveries.

Other Halloween news

A promotional image featuring the Franken Stange (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Sanctus, Lurcher, and Franken Stange aren't the only things going away by the next weekly update. GTA Online players should know that the Jack O' Lantern and UFO events will disappear by then. Similarly, none of the freebies associated with Halloween will be obtainable next week.

Rockstar Games is yet to announce what will replace all of the Halloween-themed content in GTA Online, although current leaks point to a Heist Challenge 2022. On a similar note, there is no news or leaks on the next major update for GTA Online.

This weekly update's content ends on November 3, 2022, but some of the Halloween-related content will end on November 1, 2022. Diligent GTA Online players don't have much time until then.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Do you already own all three of these vehicles? Yes No 0 votes